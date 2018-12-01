EVELYN SHARMA TURNS INTO A SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR FOR WOMEN INFLUENCERS

The ‘Yaariyan’ actress Evelyn Sharma speaks about her views on the #metoo movement that has currently hit Bollywood’s shores, she speaks about how she is currently focusing on giving women in the entertainment industry a safe backing by turning into a social entrepreneur with her new venture, her very own image development company which caters to women influencers.

Sharma, who started her career as an international model in 2008 and debuted in her first Bollywood film in 2012, says: “I’ve been in this industry for a long time and have experienced a lot of disrespectful behavior towards women. I left the talent agency that managed me in the start of my film career because of that reason and since then hired and trained my own team. It’s a common thing to say that a girl (or boy) needs a godfather to make it in the industry, but I would like to differ. I think it needs talent, good management, and a big portion of courage to stick to your own beliefs. I never had a godfather, however I make a great living off the kind of projects I choose and get to work with amazing people. There will always be trolls trying to stand in your way, but that’s no reason to give up! The whole world will tell you what path to take, how to look, and whom to fraternize with – but who are you and what are your dreams? I’ve discovered being true to yourself is where real happiness awaits you and had the honor to encourage others by sharing my story of overcoming struggles with identity at various events, like the US President’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.”

Witnessing all the change this movement is bringing, she came across an idea of how she could better the situation by helping women influencers and celebrities, that’s when her idea was born. She decided to build a strong team of professionals for herself and for her friends in the industry to help them grow and release her full potential. She believes that we are all in the process of growing and realizing our own potential, in her words, we are all a “Work in Progress”, and need a slight push to reach our full potential. Her new venture WIP Creatives that she talks about is a boutique agency that provides a kind of service that no one else offers: career coaching, image development, and content creation – all in one. She says, “Right now we are catering only to a handful of select women, but are planning to expand further in 2019. It’s been extremely fulfilling to start this new venture besides all the other things I do!”

The bubbly comedy actress known for her charming personality and philanthropic efforts has also been running her own fashion based charity foundation ‘Seams For Dreams’ successfully for the past three years. She is most popular for her films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, and ‘Ishqedarriyaan’, and was recently seen in ‘Jack & Dil’ opposite Amit Sadh and will be seen in the much awaited magum opus ‘Saaho’ starring Prabhas!