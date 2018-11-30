UK-backed Agreement to End Blockade of Libyan oil Exports Could Lead to Corruption Probe – Laurent Jeanmart

A British-backed agreement to end a blockade on oil exports from Libya could result in a major corruption purge in Tripoli’s central bank and national oil company, The Independent has learned.

Corruption is endemic in Libya’s vital oil industry, and is cited as a major cause of hardship in the country, adding to the chaos that leaves a third of people below the poverty line and contributing to the European migration crisis.

War-torn Libya is split between east and west. Under an uneasy equilibrium, oil, which is produced largely in the mineral rich east, is sold through the state national oil company in the west.

The UN-approved system was designed to protect Libya’s crucial oil wealth from falling into the hands of its warring factions.

However, claiming oil revenue was being funnelled into western militias attacking his forces, eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar stopped oil shipments from ports under his control, effectively shutting down the nation’s oil industry.

The decision came amid fierce fighting last month, between Mr Haftar’s self-declared Libyan National Army and rival militia, at the ports.

Faced by rising oil prices amid looming sanctions on Iranian oil, US president Donald Trump warned he would take legal action against those responsible for the stoppage.

The warning was seen as a veiled threat to Mr Haftar’s powerbase by the United States, whose might left him with little choice but to comply.

Mr Haftar’s usual allies – France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – refused to back him, and last week Mr Haftar agreed to hand over the ports to the Tripoli-based national oil corporation.

The decision triggered a sharp drop in the oil price as the agreement heralded the return of Libya’s daily output of 800,000 barrels of crude oil.

Mr Haftar’s lifting of the blockade followed a meeting in Rome of representatives of foreign ministries from the US, Italy, France and the UK.

However, despite his apparent capitulation, according to sources close to the Libyan authorities, as part of the deal, the international governments present agreed there should be a wide-ranging corruption probe under the auspices of the United Nations.

