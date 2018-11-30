U-TO moves closer to global expansion with IABM membership

Indian broadcast and media technology service provider U-TO Solutions has announced its induction as a Silver member into the International Trade Association for Broadcast and Media (IABM)—a trade body that represents the leading broadcast and communication technology suppliers across the globe. This step affirms U-TO’s strategy to extend its offerings beyond India and the Middle East, where it boasts of distinguished clients like Sony Entertainment Television and Viacom 18.

“U-TO has already proven its caliber in the Indian broadcast industry by establishing itself as a trusted partner for well-known media giants, and now we have taken the next logical step towards global expansion by joining IABM.” said Sumit Suri, the MD and CTO of U-TO Solutions. Explaining how the membership aligns with U-TO’s core strategy he said, “As a business aiming to grow globally and serve the best, the next step for U-TO was becoming a part of an international community where we can share and receive insights and tools that would enable us to further enhance our value proposition to our customers and the global media industry as a whole. For the broadcast and media technology sector, that community is IABM.”

IABM offers its members——exclusive access to an extensive knowledge base of best practices, breakthroughs, and trends in the global broadcast and media industry. Additionally, members are eligible to receive skill-building training sessions for their leaders and technology specialists, , while also being entitled to up-to-date quantitative insights gained from market analysis. For technology suppliers in the media industry, membership means becoming better equipped with tools, information, and connections that will allow them to consistently keep up with ever-evolving customer demands.

U-TO has been at the forefront of providing technology solutions to major broadcasters in the media domain. Trusted by industry leaders globally for over a decade, U-TO has constantly innovated and re-invented its solution offerings with scalable technology to provide cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency. A key success factor has been the organization’s ability to constantly encompass technological advancement and dynamic business trends in product roadmaps. U-TO is preferred for its expertise in consultancy, project management, design, integrations via web services/API, flexible workflows, implementation, training, maintenance and post-implementation support

To further its international growth strategy, the company is participating in the biggest media and entertainment industry trade show CABSAT in Dubai, where media companies can get a taste of U-TO’s offerings and capabilities.

If you would like more information about U-TO and it’s products, please visit www.uto.in or contact Vishal Onkar at vishal.onkar@uto.in

About U-TO

Founded in 2000, U-TO Solutions, is the foremost software solution company in media domain. U-TO has continually reinvented it’s offering to become one of the leading integrated technology systems for media industries worldwide. Preferred by industry leaders for over a decade and known for their expertise, U-TO is scaling new heights every year.

U-TO believe’s in unifying business knowledge and technology with innovation to help our clients achieve more. It’s this belief that is fast making us the preferred choice.

Key Solutions Offerings

1.BroadView (Broadcast Management System)

A comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and ad-sales operations across linear, online, On-Demand, broadcast, satellite and cable.

2.RightsU (Content Rights & Licensing Platform for Intellectual Property Management)

From acquisition to syndication, business gets complete flexibility with simplicity and convenience in managing their content across multiple platforms, territories, holdbacks and languages with intelligent reporting.

3.AdsValU (Airtime & Ad Sales Proposal Management System)

A Yield Optimization tool built using Data Science techniques for achieving Revenue Goals. Built in Predictive Analysis of Audience Measurement ensures alignment of Channel Performance to Advertiser Objectives

4.Plan-ItU (Program Planning powered by Predictive Analysis)

A Program planning solution with high end data science algorithms and business logic to help achieve Viewership Goals