Natural Gas Distribution market forecast to 2025 explored in latest research

November 30, 2018: The industrial and commercial natural gas distribution market includes natural gas used for industrial and commercial purposes such as steam generation, metal casting, metal tempering, electricity generation and as a fuel for commercial vehicles.
Many countries are focusing on the adoption of decarbonization which aims in the reduction of emission of greenhouse gases. This adoption reduces the use of coal and encourages the use of natural gas for generating electricity. This has resulted into a rapid expansion of renewable energy and the evolution of industrial and commercial market in the upcoming years.
In 2017, the global Natural Gas Distribution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Natural Gas Distribution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural Gas Distribution development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Centrica
- Tokyo Gas
- Osaka Gas
- Gas Natural Fenosa
- UGI
- Sempra Energy
- Atmos Energy
- NiSource
- Towngas
- GAIL India Halliburton
- Saipem
- Schlumberger
- Baker Hughes
- Weatherford
- China Oilfield Services
- Calfrac Well Services
- Trican Well Service
- Petrofac
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Pipelines
- LNG Vessels
Market segment by Application, split into
- Industrial and Commercial
- Household Crude Oil & Natural Gas
- Drilling Oil and Gas Wells
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Pipelines
1.4.3 LNG Vessels
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial and Commercial
1.5.3 Household Crude Oil & Natural Gas
1.5.4 Drilling Oil and Gas Wells
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Natural Gas Distribution Market Size
2.2 Natural Gas Distribution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Natural Gas Distribution Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Natural Gas Distribution Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
