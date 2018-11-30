Naphtha Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled Naphtha Market (by application(chemicals, energy, fuels)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Naphtha. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Naphtha cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Naphtha growth factors.

The forecast Naphtha Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Naphtha on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.” The global Naphtha market is projected to grow with a CAGR of x.xx% during 2017-2023 and reach USD XX billion by 2023.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the naphtha market by application and by region. Naphtha market segmentation based on application includes chemicals, energy/fuels and others. Moreover, chemical industry segment dominates the global naphtha market due to increasing usage in steam cracking process.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for naphtha accounted for over 60% of the total volume share. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to continue its dominance in the global naphtha market due to growing chemical industry and expanding end use industries such as construction, automotive and plastic in developing economies like India, Taiwan and South Korea. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to growing global demand of naphtha. North America is the second largest market for naphtha following the Asia Pacific and is likely to witness moderate growth due to higher prices of naphtha and shifting trends towards availability of other cheaper alternatives. Furthermore, Europe is also likely to witness slow growth rate sue to higher crude oil prices primarily required for the distillation of naphtha. However, Latin America naphtha market will foresee a positive growth due to rising end use industries especially in Brazil and Mexico. Growing chemical industries in RoW especially in Middle East due to its geographical advantage and presence of oil refineries will bring more opportunities to the RoW naphtha market over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Shell Chemicals, British Petroleum, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical, Reliance Industries, Total SA, Indian Oil Corp., Novatek, Novachem, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, PetroChina Company Limited, Sinopec Corp., ADNOC and The Dow Chemicals Company.

