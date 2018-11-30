Mobile Robotics Market 2018 World Analysis And Forecast To 2022

Mobile Robotics Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2023. Mobile Robotics Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Mobile Robotics market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022.

Global Mobile Robotics Market Research Report- Forecast 2022 that the segment will expand its worth to US $15 billion with a complimenting CAGR of 16 per cent in the forecast period.

Global Mobile Robotics Market – Overview

The wave of automation has been making inroads into various sectors and industries in recent times. Due to this fact, the mobile robotic segment has expanded quite rapidly. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Semiconductor & Electronics Technology sector among others, published in its recent report on

Technological advances have created tremendous opportunities for implementation of these concepts to various sectors. Mobile robots are being employed to address various requirements in the industrial and consumer sectors. As mobile robotics can free up human resources from mundane work activities, making them effectively available for other business conducive activities. Industries like aerospace and defense have demonstrated a high demand level for the mobile robotics market. These industries have various workflows that need mobile robots and the technical nature of work has led to these sectors becoming primary demand generators.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of global mobile robotics market are –

iRobot Corporation (US),

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Denso Corporation (Japan),

KUKA Robotics Corporation (Germany),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US),

Harvest Automation (US), FANUC Ltd (Japan),

Epson America, Inc., (US),

Universal Robots (Denmark)

Yaskawa Motoman Robotics (US)

Global Mobile Robotics Market – Segments

The mobile robotics market has been segmented on the basis of components, type, application, industry and region.

On The Basis Of Components: Hardware and Software.

On The Basis Of Types: Ground Vehicles, Aerial Vehicles and Marine Vehicles.

On The Basis Of Application: Inspection & Maintenance, Surveillance & Security among others

On The Basis Of Industries: Logistics & Warehousing, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Marine, Entertainment among others.

On The Basis Of Region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Latest Industry News:

July 2017 DHL and technology group Wärtsilä have revealed the successful completion of a pilot of mobile robots from Fetch Robotics in the company’s central distribution centre in Kampen, the Netherlands. The warehouse manages Wärtsilä’s spare parts business, from order intake to customer delivery, and is run by DHL. The pilot looked at how such robots could be used to improve the daily operations of the warehouse and to see how humans and robots worked together. Workers can interact with the robots via touchscreen and send them on their journeys with a push of a button. The autonomous mobile robots have a loading capacity of 78 kilogrammes and can cover a distance of two meters per second.

Sep 2017 Kuka has launched an autonomous logistics robot in the form of a mobile platform which are by now quite familiar in the logistics industry. The robot maker says its Kuka KMP 1500 navigates using the SLAM method, which stands for Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, utilising laser scanners. The robot is highly flexible, and features precise maneuverability and positioning using the omni-directional mecanum wheels and an accurate lifting mechanism. Kuka says the KMP 1500 is the company’s answer to the increasing demand of production departments for shorter response times and greater flexibility in their manufacturing concepts.

Sep 2017 Magna-Power which is into manufacturing of programmable power products for industrial and research applications around the world from its 73,000-square-foot facility in Flemington, N.J. After deploying two collaborative mobile robots, the company has improved logistics and efficiency, freeing the equivalent of three full-time employees from the repetitive, low-value transportation of components and assemblies.

Aug 2017 Swisslog Healthcare, a leading supplier of solutions for medication and supply chain management in healthcare, announces its investment in Savioke, developer of the Relay autonomous delivery robot, a friendly indoor service robot that works safely, securely and reliably in human environments. This new partnership allows the companies to jointly develop services and solutions that increase health systems’ efficiency and enable them to deliver better patient care.

Dec 2017 Canvas Technology says it has raised $15 million to accelerate the development of its autonomous robotic systems for the logistics sector. Canvas says it’s Series A financing was led by Playground Global, with participation from previous investors, including Xplorer Capital, AME Cloud Ventures and Morado Ventures. Canvas Technology has built an autonomous system for movement of mobile vehicles in factories and warehouses. Canvas is particularly focused on fast-moving and changing environments.

Global Mobile Robotics Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of mobile robotics market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is leading the market of mobile robots due to growing economy of the countries and rich environment of manufacturing industries. Major countries such as China, India, and Japan are contributing heavily in the growth of mobile robotics market whereas North America stands as second biggest market. High spending of government in aerospace and defense is one of the key driver for the market growth of Mobile Robotics. Europe stands as third biggest market due to the strong presence of healthcare industry in France, Germany & U.K among other countries.

