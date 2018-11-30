Growth of Polydimethylsiloxane Market Projected to Amplify During 2026

Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is an inert, nonflammable and nontoxic silicon based organic polymer. Generally it is referred as dimethicone. Polydimethylsiloxane is optically clear and viscous substance. The properties such as water repellency, low surface tension, low vapor pressure, oxidation resistance, anti-foaming, heat, resistance, heat stability, good dielectric properties and others makes PDMS a very useful substance in various industrial applications. These diverse set of properties of Polydimethylsiloxane are used in medicines, cosmetics, hydraulic fluids, surfactants, anti-foaming agents, coating, domestic products and others.

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Drivers and restraints

The chemical and physical properties of PDMS are highly utilized in various application sectors such as cosmetics and medicines. The growing cosmetic sector which is forecasted to be of U.S. $ 265 Bn. by 2017 is a major contributor to the demand ofpolydimethylsiloxane. Industrial growth of developing economies is expected to raise the demand for PDMS for lubrication, hydraulic fluids, as well as for coating techniques.

On the other hand PDMS is a non-bio degradable material hence proper disposal techniques might yield to rise in cost composition.Polydimethylsiloxane is generally considered to be safe when applied on the surface or skin, but some researcher argue about the hazardous effect it might cause when taken into body. Hence it might affect the consumer mindset if not clarified or researched further

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Segmentation

On the basis of types, global polydimethylsiloxane market is segmented into:

Lower molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane

Higher molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane

Ultra High molecular weight polydimethylsiloxane

On the basis of application, global polydimethylsiloxane market is segmented into:

Lubricants and Greases

Surfactants and Antifoaming agents

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Industry

Food & Beverages industry

Other ( Contact lens ,Silly putty and others)

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market:Region-wise Outlook

The main producer of polydimethylsiloxane are USA and China accounting to the major part of the total production by market. The other major producers are from Western Europe especially from Germany, U.K and France. The rapid industrialization in developing economies in Asia and Africa are forecasted to be beneficial to the global polydimethylsiloxane market. Europe is also showing positive demand because

Global Polydimethylsiloxane Market: Key players

Some of the major manufactures of PDMS are Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Bluestar Silicones, Hubei Xin Sihai Chemical Co., Momentive, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co. KG, Sigma Aldrich Corp., Jinan Haohua Industry Co. Ltd., TCI Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Fisher Scientific International Inc.