FLOWMOTION ENTERTAINMENT HEATS UP CHARITABLE EFFORTS WITH THE LAUNCH OF “COOK IT!”

Company’s newest game will further its capacity to help those in need

November 30, 2018 – Vancouver, BC – FlowMotion Entertainment, one of the world’s leading publishers of female-focused mobile entertainment, is pleased to announce the worldwide release of Cook It! , the company’s newest game, on December 1st.

Cook It! builds upon FlowMotion’s legacy of bringing its fans the best cooking games available on mobile. These games, which include the mega-hits Kitchen Craze and Food Court Fever , have attracted more than 25 million downloads, been featured multiple times by both Apple and Google (including an “Editor’s Choice” selection), and are enjoyed by more than two million players every month. The company’s top titles boast nearly perfect ratings, and are consistently praised for their ‘Customer Love,’ or superior player support.

Cook It! elevates FlowMotion’s offerings to the next level of casual cooking fun, with colorful cartoon graphics, superior gameplay, and a smorgasbord of exotic cuisine. Cook It! also introduces an exciting new ‘Design’ feature, allowing chefs to decorate their restaurants with their own personal style. Players can download Cook It! by visiting: http://onelink.to/cookit

FlowMotion use the success of Cook It! to further the company’s mission of aiding those in need. In late 2015, FlowMotion pledged to devote a percentage of its revenues towards supporting local charitable causes. One of the major beneficiaries of this support has been Backpack Buddies, a Vancouver-based charity that works alongside both schools and corporate partners to provide food-filled backpacks to underprivileged children. To date, FlowMotion’s contributions have provided nearly 30,000 meals to the children that need them most. With Cook It!, FlowMotion intends to significantly increase its capacity for giving.

“Chief among our company’s core values is the concept of being ‘heart-centred,’” stated Ryan Yada, FlowMotion’s co-founder, who recently joined Backpack Buddies’ Board of Directors. “Putting that philosophy into practice means devoting everything we can towards aiding those less fortunate than ourselves. This makes the launch of Cook It! , our greatest game yet, particularly exciting. Our fans not only get to enjoy an awesome new cooking adventure, they can also celebrate that playing the game allows them to be a part of helping those in need.”

About FlowMotion

Flowmotion Entertainment Inc. is committed to publishing games that can be enjoyed by the entire family. Founded in 2014, the company’s games have been downloaded by more than 25 million players. Flowmotion is co-piloted by Dario Pavan and Ryan Yada, who together guide the company’s international all-star team on an ambitious journey of perpetual improvement.

Flowmotion also understands the importance of giving back to its community. As a result, a portion of the company’s revenues are dedicated towards feeding children in need via the efforts of www.BackpackBuddies.ca.

To learn more about Flowmotion Entertainment, visit www.flowmotionentertainment.com

Contact

Nathan Sellyn

Chief Creative Officer, FlowMotion Entertainment

nathan@flowmotionentertainment.com