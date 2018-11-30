Carbon Fiber Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Our latest research report entitled Carbon Fiber Market (by type (virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF)), application (textiles, composite materials, microelectrodes and catalysis) and end-user industry (aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and infrastructure, wind energy, sporting goods and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Carbon Fiber. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Carbon Fiber cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Carbon Fiber growth factors.

The forecast Carbon Fiber Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Carbon Fiber on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global carbon fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The carbon fibers are the fibers made from the carbon crystals by connecting them in the long axis. The carbon fibers are available in diverse form and can be manipulated as per the application requirement. When the carbon fibers combined with resin they form composite that has high tensile strength but are very light in weight. The carbon fibers offers many advantages over the glass fibers and plastic fibers as they high strength, rigidity, corrosion resistance, electrical conductivity and so on.

Versatile properties offered by carbon fiber based components they are used in various industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and infrastructure, wind energy, sporting goods and so on. The carbon fiber reinforcement composite materials are used to make the aircraft, spacecraft part and automotive parts as they needs a high strength and low weight. The carbon fibers fulfil the requirements as they offer high strength with relatively low weight with high corrosion resistance.

Rapidly growing use of carbon fiber in the aerospace and spacecraft for the manufacturing of various parts is the primary factor driving the growth of the carbon fiber market. In addition, increasing awareness about the excellent mechanical and physical properties of Carbone fibers rises its used in various industries likely to boost the growth of Carbone fiber market. However, high cost of carbon fibers is hampering the growth of Carbone fiber market. Moreover, growing demand of lightweight but strong material from the automotive and aerospace industries are projected to create the more opportunities in upcoming years.

Among the region, North America dominates the market of carbon fiber market. The presence of the largest aircrafts makers in this region results in increased demand of Carbone fiber in this region. The many automotive manufactures are focusing on the production of light weight cars that is likely to boost the growth of carbon fiber market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global carbon fiber market covers segments such as, type, application and end-user industry. On the basis of type the global carbon fiber market is categorized into virgin fiber (vcf) and recycled fiber (rcf). On the basis of application the global carbon fiber market is categorized into textiles, composite materials, microelectrodes and catalysis. On the basis of end-user industry the global carbon fiber market is categorized into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction and infrastructure, wind energy, sporting goods and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global carbon fiber market such as, Toray Industries Inc., SGL Group, Tejin Limited, BASF SE, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Hexcel Corporation, , Hyosung Corporation., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation and Formosa Plastic Corporation.

