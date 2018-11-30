Brickwork & Plastering Specialists lottery funded and supported this project with a grant over 1.28 million

LONDON, 29 Nov 2018: The Brickwork & Plastering Specialists have this Completed the heritage Brickwork Package on Eastcote House Gardens. The heritage lottery funded and supported this project with a grant over 1.28 million

Recently completed the extension to Chelmsford spending mall, this development had to be sensibly phased out as venders such as Next, Reichmann, Clark’s was touching to the new components and goals were vital.

It is also stated that they have also been involved in extension to a number of schools across London, Kent and Surrey area in coming weeks.