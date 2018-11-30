Attractive Market Opportunities in the PP Jumbo Bags Market by 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global PP jumbo bags market in its published report titled “PP Jumbo Bags Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) & Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)”. In terms of revenue, the global PP jumbo bags market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which FMI sheds light in this report. In the global PP jumbo bags market, North America is expected to outpace Western Europe by the end of the forecast period.

PP jumbo bags are made of thick woven polypropylene and used for storage and transportation of agriculture, food, chemical, fertilizers, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial products. The capacity of PP jumbo bags ranges from 200 kg to 2000 kg. However, some specialty bags which can hold more than 2000 kg can be manufactured as well. PP jumbo bags are highly customized and come in any size as per customer requirements. Hence, its design and capacity totally depend upon the type of application. The PP jumbo bags made from woven polypropylene are completely recyclable and ensure no negative impact on the environment.

In this report, Future Market Insights suggests that PP jumbo bags will play a major role in agriculture & food industry during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of flexible packaging in bulk material transportation is also driving the demand of PP jumbo bags. Also, export of PP jumbo bags from Asian countries to Europe is increasing. This factor is expected to propel the global PP jumbo bags market during the forecast period. Current and future demand from the chemical industry is increasing the demand of PP jumbo bags. With the growth in the chemical industry, the demand of PP jumbo bags is rising across the world.

The growth of PP jumbo bags can mainly be attributed to the contributions from emerging economies, such as countries in the Western Europe region – Germany & U.K. Germany is expected to be at the forefront, spearheading the growth of the PP jumbo bags market, during the forecast period. According to the research by Future Market Insights, the German PP jumbo bags market has witnessed rapid growth in the past couple of decades. PP jumbo bags are preferred over other forms of packaging. Majority of organizations which use textile packaging have shifted to PP jumbo bags due to better protection of materials that are transported and ease of procurement. The empty jumbo bags can be easily stored and transported even without pallets, ensuring low cost of transportation, convenient handling, and other features.

Companies involved in the manufacturing of PP jumbo bags are focusing on enhancing their production capacity by establishing new production units. The manufacturers of PP jumbo bags are likely to eye the lucrative regions of North America as well as APEJ regions in the coming years. Some of the key drivers for the growth of the global PP jumbo bags market include growing demand from agriculture & food industry. Of the various end-use industries that use PP jumbo bags, agriculture & food dominates the global PP jumbo bags market. There is increasing penetration of flexible packaging as compared to rigid packaging in bulk material transportation. The North American PP jumbo bags market is expected to create highest incremental $ opportunity during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Revenue generated from the PP jumbo bags in Western Europe is estimated to account for over 26.1% of the global PP jumbo bags market revenue in 2018.

Key players considered in this report on global PP jumbo bags market include Berry Global Group, Inc., Greif Inc., Conitex Sonoco, AmeriGlobe LLC, BAG Corp., Halsted Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Sackmakers J&HM Dickson Ltd, Emmbi Industries Ltd, and LC Packaging International B.V.

