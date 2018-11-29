What Are Features Of The Crest Safari Lodge

From the Arusha gulf course, the safari lodge is placed 2.1 mi. This is actually a three-star hotel which even offers you a free wifi, free self-parking and additionally a fitness center. This has been situated in such a way that all the museums and the monuments are not far from there.

Well, it is a hotel which offers an affordable accommodation and associated amenities to business. Lodge In Arusha is situated along the Moshi Arusha road which has a time accessibility of 10 minutes from the city

What About Dinning

The timing of the breakfast in the Arusha Hotels is 7 am to 10 am. You are allowed to have the delicious bites of their dishes along with the desired drinks. You are even allowed to order the breakfast at your room if you are not comfortable in having the food publically. There is a satisfied service of 24 hours in order to satisfy your hunger.

Hotels In Arusha have room accessibility with a flat-screen TV which has the cable connections with the availability of almost all the channels. There the guest can stay tuned with the latest channels along with the connectivity of the wifi in the hotel area. You are even given with the amenities such as the electric kettle and the free bottled water.

Property Features Of The Place

Along with the luxury rooms, the visitors are allowed to work out in the gym area. Crest Safari Lodge is full of all the required luxuries required daily by a particular person. It features its property with the presence of the free wifi in public area and even a meeting room. You are even provided with the dry cleaning and the laundry facility 24 hours of the day.

Airport Transfer In Arusha is also one of the additional features of the lodge. The lodge has the nearest major airport. One should not have to worry at all about the distance.

Well, the safari lodge has committed to provide sustainable, economic, social and environmental practices in the planning. They use their energy in order to save the flora and fauna in an effective manner.