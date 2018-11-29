Warehouse Robotics Market with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

Market Highlights

The global warehouse robotics market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the warehouse robotics market. The increasing adoption of warehouse robotics by various types of industries including small- and medium-sized enterprises are propelling Warehouse Robotics Market growth to the large extent. The increasing demand for automation due to penetration of automation technologies in warehouses is one of the driving factors of the warehouse robotics market growth.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to the growing use of warehouse robotics in the automotive sector and from the consumer, which is driving the warehouse robotics market growth. The reduced operating costs and improved product flexibility in these applications further fuel the market growth. The prominent companies such as Dematic Corp. (U.S), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Bleum (U.S), and Fetch Robotics (U.S) are providing warehouse robotics solutions to the market. These major players are investing in the manufacturing of warehouse robotics and providing solution across the world. However, the high cost of initial installations, training, and deployment, lack of awareness, and difficulty in interacting with robots are some of the factors, which may hamper the warehouse robotics market growth over the assessment period.

The global warehouse robotics market is expected to reach USD ~ 5 billion at a CAGR of over 10% by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) Bleum (U.S), Fetch Robotics (U.S), BlueBotics SA (Switzerland), SSI Schafer (Germany), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dematic Corp. (U.S), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S), and Intelligent Robots Ltd (London), among others.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation

The global warehouse robotics market is segmented into type, software, function, end-users, and region. The type is segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots, and others. The software is segmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system, warehouse execution system, and others. The function segment is sub-segmented into pick and place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, packaging, and others. Whereas, the end users segment is sub-segmented into e-commerce, automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverages, healthcare, and others sectors. The market is spanned across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

The global warehouse robotics market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world.

North America is dominating the global warehouse robotics market. The warehouse robotics market is witnessing a high growth owing to focus on modernizing their plants and facilities with advanced technologies.

Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the warehouse robotics market during the forecast period due to the huge demand for warehouse robotics from various verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverages, healthcare and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audience

Warehouse robotics companies

Warehouse robotics providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

