Server Virtualization Market 2017: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

In server virtualization market, cloud computing and software-defined data center is one of significant factor driving the market. Hardware such as hypervisor and VMware EXSi are adopted in large scale by the enterprises. Owing to their ability to run multiple operating system on single computer it enhances enterprise productivity by providing efficient platform for computing, storage and memory resources which is one of the significant factor boosting server virtualization market.

Although, there is high adoption of on-premise virtualization server but emergence of cloud and increasing popularity of application container such as docker is boosting the Server Virtualization Market. While there are some restraints that may hamper the market include investment of high capital for the restoration of network infrastructure and investment.

The server virtualization market is expected to grow at approximately USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

• Amazon.Com, Inc. (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Odin Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of server virtualization market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the server virtualization market owing to presence of major server virtualization vendors present in the region.

The advanced technology implementation in small and large enterprise is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing number of server virtualization vendors and increasing IT infrastructure development is fueling the market in the region.

Server Virtualization Market Segmentation:

The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes cloud and on-premise. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure.

Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Intended Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

