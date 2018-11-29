Mobile Technology – A New Way To Raise Funds

As charitable donations are increasing day by day, here are different ways civic service companies are adopting. Mobile technology enables civic services companies such as charitable organizations to better connect with their supporters and raise money quickly and conveniently by using mobile applications. For example, micro-donation apps such as “Instead” and “One Today” allow users to contribute small donation amounts up to $1 per day to charitable organizations of their choice.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL CIVIC SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $1.6 TRILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the civic services market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share. This was mainly due to increased volunteering during adolescence and more number of charitable trusts. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for 1% market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and businesses to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through many independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. It includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text. According to Massolution crowdfunding report 2015, the global crowdfunding industry expanded by 167%

The civic services industry comprises establishments that operate religious, social, and professional organizations. Civic services organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students’ associations.

the top companies in the civic services market are Southern Baptist Churches, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, and Feeding America. Southern Baptist churches was the largest player in the civic services market in 2017, with revenues of $11.5 billion in 2016. The organization runs a Cooperative Program strategy by giving a percentage of their undesignated receipts in support of their respective state convention and the Southern Baptist Convention missions and ministries.

