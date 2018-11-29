Marketing, Management & Financial Consultants available for you. UK/US /Austrian Citizens, educated & experienced

We are a Dubai based Marketing, Management & Financial Consultants. WE are available in the UAE, UK, USA, & Africa

Our Experienced Consultants are available to help take your business to the next level of success. When you engage our Marketing Consultants, be assured that you will have access to experienced, skilled, creative, analytical, wise, knowledgeable professionals, with several years of experience in many industries; and a knowledge of the global markets.

Services include but are not limited to:

1. CFO Services

a) Drive all aspects of the commercial performance of the business

b) Key business partner to the Line Managers, the Senior leadership team and the Board by providing financial and commercial decision support

Accounting & book keeping – assist your in-house accounting team in:

a) Driving compliance with and implementation of all relevant finance policies, procedures and initiatives

ERP evaluation and implementation

a) Guide new system evaluation

b) Support FICO module implementation and link with all other ERP modules

4. VAT

a) Provide extensive experience in set-up and implementation of VAT Systems

4. Ensure full VAT compliance

MARKETING SERVICES

Evaluation of your company profile and operations to understand its marketing needs by collating internal and external information.

We will conduct extensive marketing research to identify industry trends and business opportunities.

Device and implement marketing strategies according to your objectives and budget.

Prepare detailed proposals and marketing plans.

Analysis of the market and industry which you’re operating in.

Analysis of Company’ SWOT (Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats)

We will write press releases.

We can provide Customer Service Training to all levels of employees within your organization.

We can assist in planning your promotional events for new product launch or existing products.

Advise on marketing matters.

Write reports with suggestions for improvements and new ideas.