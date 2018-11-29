Leather Car Seat Market Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis till 2025

29th November 2018 – Global Leather Car Seat Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing demand for car interiors and leather fabric. Almost more than 80% of car seat fabric comprises polyester as polyester delivers the standards of high abrasion resistance coupled with ultraviolet and light resistance. The laminate offers a soft touch, which thwarts bagging or creasing for many years and also gives attractive sew lines. Thus, leather and synthetic leather are foam backed with a scrim slide aid.

Commercially, the market for car interiors has grown significantly in recent years that comprise both regional and local preferences for specific designs and fabric handles along with touch properties. Wove pile fabrics are particularly popular in U.S. market while that in Europe flat woven fabrics are rapidly decreasing by volume whereas in Japan woven pile fabrics and knitted velour are more prevalent. Leather offers luxury to car seats that enhances car interior.

Leather is particularly laminated to polyurethane foam to give a soft touch to the material and there is always a fabric scrim on the back to aid processing. Natural leather is sometimes lacquered with a polyurethane rein to enhance resistance to abrasion which is responsible for breathability of leather. Overall, the developed countries and emerging economies have a large pool of car customers augmenting the market during the assessment period. Leather car seat market is driven by factors such as demand for luxury in car interiors. However, the cost factor associated with leather seats is likely to hamper market growth during the forecast period. Leather car seat market is segmented into leather seat, pigskin seat and sheepskin seat, based on product.

