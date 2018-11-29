Launch of a Missed call alert service by MsgClub

29th November 2018- Indore, (MP)- MsgClub is a well-known bulk SMS gateway provider in Indore who first started their business in the bulk SMS services for needy clients. But after so many achievements and success in the SMS marketing our clients have demanded some more smart solutions to generate leads or to stay in touch with their customers.

So, we and our team have come up with the new service i.e ‘‘Missed call alert service’’ which is very simple and an effective technique for businesses in order to capture recipients interest.

Missed call service is a lead generation service that allows customers to call freely on the dedicated telephone number of a company or brand might of their interest just to stay connected with them. For business or enterprises missed call solution gives the lead to them from only people who’re interested to get their products and service information or offers.

At MsgClub platform, you will get a dedicated 10-digit unique mobile number or an 1800 toll-free number if you purchase our missed call packages. These both numbers are globally activated no matter in which state you have shifted your enterprise or organization. The process of missed call involves few steps-

1. You can place missed call numbers on banners, flyers, text messages or emails.

2. An interested one will give a missed call, a system will disconnect it after one or two rings and save all data like location, caller number, time into the system.

3. An auto-reply will be sent via SMS if it is pre-drafted for that particular number. An SMS can be a Thank You SMS or containing other offers or details related to your campaign.

4. Once the data will be saved, an executive of your company will call back them anytime to know what are their other concerns or queries.

5. In last, once the call is executed properly and the customer has purchased or deal with you. You can count this sale as a lead for your company or shop.

According to the director of MsgClub, the Missed call alert solution is not for the one industry type, any retailer or e-commerce store or government officers can implement it according to their needs. If someone wants to gather bulk registrations they can ask people to simply give a ring on his or her unique number in order to register themselves without paying any call charges.

Thus, this enables the communication of businesses far more better than normal calling or text messaging. Customers do not have to pay any cost while connecting with their favorite brands, for businesses it is a great way to build a strong database.

Moreover, our team has decided to offer all the latest features of missed call service. Along with the user-friendly panel you will love to run missed call campaigns at our platform because we offer detailed reports as per the particular missed call number of your company, clients can get miss call API for software integration, data exporting into desktop for future analyzation and a feature to add leads to CRM software (Slick CRM) so that internal team can assign leads to concern departments.

We’re also proud to become a prominent and trusted missed call service provider in India.