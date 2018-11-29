Interior Fit Out Company In Dubai Explains Their Unique Approach To Managing Projects

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (webnewswire) November 28, 2018 – HTS Interiors, Dubai has been working with small, medium, and large-scale establishments across the UAE. Their unique approach to managing a project has helped them deliver projects on time while maintaining the highest quality of craftsmanship.

Every project at HTS Interiors starts with understanding the client’s requirements and discussing ideas with them. This is very important because Dubai, being a cosmopolitan city has people from across the world – each trying to fuse their cultural influence with that of the Middle East. “These cultural attributes have been an intangible element in the design; understanding them has been a huge eye-opening experience for our team,” says Nitin Nadukandy, the CEO, and Founder at HTS Interiors.

The next stage of the process related to documenting the entire discussion to make sure minute references and details are not missed out while implementing the project. “We also help with consultation, i.e., connecting the client with the right professionals to ensure factors such as branding, website designing, finance POS, etc. are covered,” he adds.

The next step of the process involves discussing the financial aspects of the project, including equipment specification, FF&E, etc. The team sends a final estimation along with the approved concept and details about various costs. The next stage of the process involves project management and construction. Once the client gives the go-ahead, the team begins implementing the design. The final stage in this process is when the team completes the handover checklist. “But our work does not end here. The support team works with the client to ensure things proceed smoothly and seamlessly,” adds Nitin.

About HTS Interiors:

HTS Interiors have been offering interior design services and Fit Out Interior Decoration in Dubai since 2011. The team helps with residential and commercial interior decorations, fit-outs and Interior Design Consultants in Dubai. They have managed prestigious projects for clients like ABN Amro, Chemtrols, Boeing, Park Hyatt, Al Rawabi, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense General Directorate.

