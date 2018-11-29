Gesture Recognition for Smart TV Market Analysis, Development Trends and Share by Application up to 2025

29 November 2018 – The Global Gesture Recognition For Smart TV Market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period. A Smart TV is an integration of Internet and web applications into the television set. In the recent scenario, Smart TV has incorporated with more developing technologies such as gesture recognition component within it. This technology assists the user to effortlessly relate with the Smart TV. The gesture facilitated devices can be incorporated in the consumer electronics for creating the user’s experience highly interactive with the machines. Gesture recognition allows its user to manage their smart TVs by means of hand gestures. Gestures can be sliced into two types; extended gestures and gestures emulating computer mouse. Smart TV gesture recognition is a structure that is fundamentally utilizes to incite enhanced experience in terms of connectivity and interactive communication between the human and machine.

The requirement for e-passport arrangement has also augmented. Issues such as growing concerns for hygiene, expansion in travel industries and education amenities, and improvement in user experiences are some driving factors for gesture recognition Smart TV industry. These categories of budding technologies are expected to have a soaring growth rate over the forecast period. The most important confronted and faced by the gesture recognition technology are soaring preliminary cost and alternative cost of the devices and products. Gesture recognition machinery is now used by OEMs such as Apple, Samsung, LG and others in the consumer electronic products. The Smart TV industry is demanding to integrate more and more quality in a single device. The augmentation rate will be very soaring over the forecast period in this sector as the technology is budding at a rapid speed. The gesture recognition market was previously commercialized in previous years, in several consumer electronics products such as smart phones, tablets, and tvs. This entire gesture recognition is planned by the software which is capable to carry out all types of gesture application but the main drawback is, it is not that dependable when it is utilized on a broader facet. The gesture recognition technology is rising, to end user function from the semiconductor level which is continuously transforming the smart TV market. The global gesture recognition industry is expected to grow at a substantial growth which in return is expected to fuel the growth of gesture recognition in Smart TV market.

The global Smart TV gesture recognition industry is segregated on the basis of functionality into feature extraction, image acquisition, gesture classification. On the basis of technology into 3D camera based and 2D camera based. These two segments are further segregated on the basis of software and hardware. 3D camera segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing demand of 3D TVs across the world. Gesture classification segment is also expected to see a high growth rate owing to increasing demand gesture controlled Smart TVs over the forecast period. On the basis of region this market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and others. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to increasing demand of consumer electronics coupled with smart features and rise in disposable income among the budding economies of Asia Pacific such as India and China. North America is expected to capture maximum market share over the forecast period owing to increase advancements and innovations in this region.

Some of the key players in this market are LG Electronics Inc., Pointgrab Limited, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Leap Motion Inc, Softkinetic, Sony Corporation, Tesna Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Thalmic Labs Inc, Eyesight Tech, The Linux Foundation and Samsung Electronics. This market is highly completive and fragmented .There is not much standardization in quality of product but each company try to project itself really best in terms of product. To capture maximum market share companies try to implement and use novel innovations in their product, so that they are able to differentiate themselves from other players in the market. The changing market dynamics of this market can pose a great challenge for the new entrants in this market. Old players are capable of tackling this challenge in better way. In last few years Gesture Recognition for Smart TV Market has seen a very close competition between the players. In this market domestic players are trying to go global due to increasing opportunities in this sector. Companies are trying their best to incorporate artificial intelligence with gesture technology in smart TV to encourage robot human interaction. The companies in this market are trying their best to design such technology which are more affordable and familiar for their prospective customers. Companies are trying to design gesture controlled communication aid for elderly and disabled peopled, and thus trying their best expertise to incorporate it with Smart TVS.

