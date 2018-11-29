Fog Computing Market- Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Fog-Computing Market Global Market – Overview

Fog computing is the intermediate layer between the cloud computing datacentres and the hardware which supports the management of services at edge of the network than in the cloud. It enables efficient data processing, analysis, management, and storage before the data is transported to the cloud which is achieved with the help of smart devices. Increasing number of connected devices in the smart applications and data transfer to the cloud generates a huge amount of data. Fog computing helps in managing the data efficiently at network edge than processing the data in the cloud. It integrates both process and intelligence at data level thereby solving the problem and in decision making, transferring only the valuable data to the cloud.

Major factors driving the growth of the fog computing market are the increasing penetration (IoT) of internet of things in smart homes, smart energy solutions and in smart manufacturing. Other supporting factors for the increased adoption of fog computing are high response time, high network bandwidth, minimized network latency, and problem solving at data level. Issues concerning the security and authentication are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Also, the growth in machine-to-machine communication has led to strong growth opportunities for organizations to achieve faster decision-making capabilities and reduce the operating costs through its real-time tracking. The software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth as in the fog computing market, as software vendors are tapping the opportunities generated by fog computing at several application and platform layers. Key players in the fog computing market are Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US) and Fujitsu (Japan).

Key Players

The prominent players in the Fog-Computing market are – Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), ARM Ltd. (UK), Schneider Electric Software, LLC (Japan), PrismTech Corporation (US), and Nebbiolo Technologies (US) and others, are profiled in Market Research Future analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Fog-Computing market.

Industry News

August 18, SONM, launches new fog computing platform

SONM, announced the launch of a fog computing platform which is designed to allow users to connect personal devices to one platform, creating a decentralized marketplace where consumers and suppliers can rent and purchase computing power from one another to be used for specific computing tasks.

November 17, NEC Develops a Fog Computing Framework for Edge-Based IoT Services

NEC Laboratories announced the development of FogFlow, a fog computing framework that brings context information management to the edge of the networks and enables on-demand context information processing.

Fog-Computing Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by type: hardware and software (fog computing platform, customized application software)

Segmentation by application: building & home automation, smart energy, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, connected health, security & emergencies and others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Fog-Computing Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Fog-Computing market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the fog computing market as it consists of developed economies such as the US and Canada which have a huge potential for the applications of Internet of Things, such as in smart homes and connected healthcare. US and Canada are the most technically advanced countries in the world and are at the forefront in adopting new technologies, thus creating huge opportunities for the fog computing technology in this region.

Asia Pacific fog computing market is expected to see significant growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as growing interest of government, increase in the cloud and data centre companies, shift of trade associations and non-governmental organizations towards cloud computing and digital economy.

