Diesel Gensets Market Report: Growth, Technology, and Trends Forecast to 2025

The global diesel gensets market is anticipated to witness a higher growth in the assessed period. A diesel generator is a blend of diesel engine coupled with an electric generator to produce electrical energy. Diesel gensets are used in places having no connection to the power grid as emergency power supply on failure of grid as well as for complex applications. Commercially, diesel gensets range from 8kw to 30kw for homes, small shops & offices having large industrial generators from 8kw up to 2000kw used for large office complexes and factories.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of diesel gensets market includes rapid industrialization and urbanization. In addition, technological progress to monitor and record and the status of power in diesel gensets is likely to add to the market growth in the assessed period. Major growth factors include demand for longer supply of power and electricity. However, government norms and regulations pertaining to pollutions caused by diesel gensets and inception of emission regulatory is likely to hinder the market growth in the assessed period. Also, the absence of gas pipelines in most regions and power requirement in developing countries owing to rapid urbanization adds as a hindering factor.

Product segmentation for diesel gensets market includes low power rating, high power rating, very high-power rating and medium power rating diesel gensets. High and very high-power rating diesel gensets is likely to dominate the segment growth during the assessed period.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Diesel Gensets in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Diesel Gensets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cummins Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Aggreko PLC

Atlas Copco AB

Wartsila Corporation

Wacker Neuson SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Briggs & Stratton

Other

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Low Power (<75 KVA)

Medium Power (75.1-350 KVA)

High Power (350.1-750 KVA)

Very High Power (>750 KVA)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By Regulatory Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By Service Type Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By Equipment Type Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By Service Contract Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By Service Provider Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By End-User Diesel Gensets Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Diesel Gensets Companies Company Profiles Of The Diesel Gensets Industry

