United States Water Bottles Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Analysis and Overview 2025

28th Nov 2018 – United States Water Bottle Market is segmented on the basis of product types, purchase channel, primary usage and geography. A water bottle is a small container for carrying water to drink on a long journey. It is used various types of container for drinking water such as a skin or leather bag used in some countries, a glass bottle for table use or a flask used by soldiers or travelers. Water bottle is one of the daily needs of people as they travel and go outdoors for jobs, tourism and other activities. Plastic bottles generate huge amount of waste in the environment which has led to the idea of reusable water bottle. The reusable water bottles generate less amount of waste and are eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottles. Reusable water bottles are durable and well-designed alternative for transporting tap water.

The constant growth in health concerns increase in instances of water borne diseases and unavailability of clean water while travelling are the major driving factors for water bottles market. The government is focusing on eco-friendly products by laying rules and acts which help to reduce pollution due to plastic waste. Similarly, plastic water bottles are banned in U.S. and the Canada. In 2009, San Francisco is the first city to ban plastic bottles in the U.S. Also, spreading awareness about eco-friendly products and environment protection is expected to increase the market growth of water bottles market.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-water-bottle-market/request-sample

Health conscious users are also contributing to the growth of water bottles market, as most of the plastic bottles were made with bisphenol A (BPA) which result in health concerns in children and infants. However, readily and inexpensive available plastic bottles are posing a challenge to water bottles. Focus on unused market and integrating aesthetics features generate opportunities for the water bottles market. Stainless steel and wood grained-patterned are achieving popularity as marble and wood accessories are attracting users’ preferences. Rise in demand for water bottles for travel and sports over the past few years have augmented the growth of water bottles market across the globe. As well, the cost effective nature of water bottles has also contributed toward the growth of the water bottles market.

Change in consumer lifestyle, preferences and enhancement in the standard of living due to increase in disposable income particularly in the developing countries is expected to deepen the growth of water bottle market in the years to come. Based on product types, the United States water bottle market is segmented into plastic bottles, metal bottles, and glass bottles and so on. Based on purchase channel, the United States water bottle market is segmented into online sales, in store (offline), supermarkets/ hypermarkets, independent stores and so on. Based on primary usage, the United States water bottle market is segmented into everyday, sports, travel and so on. Based on geography, the United States water bottle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The key players of United States water bottle market is segmented on the basis of Thermos LLC, Lock& Lock, PMI, Contigo, Tupperware, Klean Kanteen, Camelbak, Nalgene, Nathan, Platypus, SIGG, Bobble, Hydro Flask, Zojirushi, Tiger, HYDAWAY, Bulletin Bottle, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aquasana Inc., CamelBak Products LLC and Polar Bottle.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-water-bottle-market

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Water Bottles in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Water Bottles market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Water Bottles sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Thermos LLC

PMI

Lock&Lock

Contigo

Tupperware

Klean Kanteen

Camelbak

Nalgene

Nathan

Platypus

SIGG

Bobble

Hydro Flask

Zojirushi

Tiger

Polar Bottle

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic Bottle

Metal Bottle

Glass Bottle

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

In Store (Offline)

Online

Visit Blog: https://trendingmarketreport.wordpress.com/