The Fastest Growing “Smart Transformers Market” in the Next 5 Years

The smart transformers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.54%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 2.43 billion by 2022. The major drivers of the smart transformers market include aging infrastructure, increasing emphasis on alternative energy production across the globe, improving and evolving technologies, digitalization of power utilities, and huge investments in smart grids and energy systems.

The smart transformers market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence and are established brand names. The leading integrated solution providers in the smart transformers market include ABB, GE, Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Eaton.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for smart transformers from 2017 to 2022. Factors, such as, rapid industrialization, infrastructural developments, aging power plants, increase in adoption of electric vehicles, and growing demand for electricity are driving the smart transformers market in the region. Furthermore, government initiatives to increase power generation capacity using renewable energy sources is expected to drive the demand for the smart transformers market.

The market in the US is expected to be the fastest growing market in North America for smart transformers, during the forecast period. Due to the aging infrastructure, climate risks, growing demand for electricity, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the country, the US government is taking significant steps to modernize the transformers sector, thereby, driving the smart transformers market.

The report segments the smart transformers market, by application, into traction locomotive, smart grid, electric vehicle charging, and others (others includes applications in shipping and aviation and packaged substations, data centers, and alternative power generation). The smart grid segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The smart transformers market, by component, is segmented into converters, switches, transformers, hardware for transformer monitoring, and others (others include high voltage inductors, high voltage capacitors, and high voltage resistors). The converters segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The smart transformers market, by type, is segmented into power transformers, distribution transformers, specialty transformers, and instrument transformers. The distribution transformers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies, such as ABB, GE, Siemens, and Schneider could benefit from investing in emerging economies as there is an increase in expenditure on industrial activities in these markets. Along with this, the power infrastructure in developing countries are either old or have not been modernized, which is likely to provide opportunities for the smart transformer companies.

ABB is a power and automation technology company that offers a wide range of products, services, and systems. The company has a strong regional footprint with its presence in more than 100 countries. With an installed base of more than 70,000 control systems connecting 70 million devices, ABB is one of the fastest growing companies in the digitally connected and enabled industrial equipment. It adopts inorganic growth strategies as its key business strategy to expand its business in untapped markets. The ABB power grid business segment provides smart transformers that caters to various end-use industries, such as utilities, industry, and transport and infrastructure globally. In March 2017, ABB launched its first digital transformer, TXper. The transformer will provide the integrated sensing and monitoring technology in intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs, and manage the asset more efficiently. This latest innovation uses cloud computing and connected devices to generate actionable data for a broad range of customers.

GE is one of the leading technology and financial services company that manufactures products for generation, transmission and distribution, control, and utilization of electricity. It is a transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions. Since its inception, the company has adopted inorganic growth strategies to broaden its business and improve the scope of activities. It has its presence in approximately 180 countries, with 206 manufacturing plants located in 40 states in the US and Puerto Rico, and 295 manufacturing plants located in 39 other countries. The company provides smart transformers through its power business segment serving several end-use industries, such as, power generation, industrial, government, and other customers worldwide. In October 2014, GE received a contract from Georgia Power (US) to deliver a complete transformer monitoring solution for its electrical grid infrastructure.

