Platform as Service Market 2016: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

Platform as a service (PaaS) is the solution of cloud computing which offers a computing platform with an environment to deploy applications and services over the internet. The PaaS model enable users to create software applications quickly and easily by the use of tools delivered by the cloud provider. The PaaS provides various benefits to software development companies such as interoperability, low maintenance and high mobility. PaaS model also eliminates the upfront cost for purchasing server, software licenses and additional hardware in order to develop and manage applications.

Hence the Market for Platform as Services is expected to grow at USD12 with CAGR of 26% between the years 2016 to 2022.

However, the data security, limited flexibility, and customer captivity are also some of the restrain factors for Platform as Service Market.

Increasing adoption of cloud based Platform as a Service Market and IoT technology among SMEs, growing demand of application development platforms and technological improvement in PaaS services with among others are the major driving factor for PaaS market

Major Key Players:

• Salesforce.com (U.S.)

• Apprenda Inc. (U.S.)

• Google, Inc.(U.S.)

• Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Engine Yard, Inc. (U.S.)

• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

• Red Hat, Inc.(U.S.)

Segments:

Global Platform as Service Market has been segmented on the Basis of Deployment, Type, End-User and Industry. The Deployment includes Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud. Type has been identified as Application, Integration, and Data Management among others.

By End User the market has been segmented as Small and Medium Enterprises among others, whereas Industry consist of Banking & Financial Sector, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunications & IT among others.

Study Objectives of Platform as Service Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Platform as Service Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the Platform as Service market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the Market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the Market for segment by Implementation deployment, Type, End- User, Industry and sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the Market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To Track and Analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Platform as Service Market.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Platform as Service Market due to the high-adoption rate of cloud-based services by various enterprises and businesses in this region. Major cloud service provider are such as Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), are based in North America thus supporting the platform as a service market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show major growth in the market of Platform as Service Market due to the high growth in Cloud services & big data, telecom and IT sectors in this region.

Europe is expected to registering healthy growth in the Platform as Service Market due to increased adoption of cloud services by many SMEs & VSMs with higher enterprise engagement at the application level is supporting the market of platform as a service model.

Intended Audience:

• Consumer Electronics

• Software Application Developers

• Cloud service providers

• Telecommunication and IT

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Research organizations

