Dozer Blade Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Dozer blade, also known as a crawler tractor, is used as a mover for pulling or pushing loads, a power unit for earthwork operations, winch operation, and demolition work. These are the standard equipment used for dozing, assisting in scraper loading, and land clearing. They are equipped with rear-mounted rippers or winches. Dozer blade utilizes low ground-generating pressure that adds to their adaptability. A dozer blade consists of a moldboard, having replaceable cutting edges and side bits and can vary in size and design based on specific work applications. The blade can be connected to a tractor using either the push arms or tilt cylinders. The hardened-steel cutting edges and side bits are bolted on because they absorb most of the abrasion and wear out rapidly. Machine designs allow either edge of the blade to be raised or lowered in the vertical plane of the blade (tilt). The top of the blade can be pitched forward or backward by varying the angle of attack of the cutting edge (pitch). Blades mounted on a C-frame can be turned from the direction of travel (angling). These features are not applicable to all blades, but any two of these features may be incorporated in a single mount.

The global dozer blade market has been segmented in terms of blade type, type, techniques application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of blade type, the market has been divided into straight blade, angle blade, special purpose blade, semi U- blade, and U- blade. Based on type, the market can be segmented into low tracker dozer and high tracker dozer. On the basis of application, the dozer blade market has been bifurcated into cleaning & grubbing operation, stumping, removing rocks & boulders, and others. By techniques, the market is segmented into side-by-side techniques and slot dozing. Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. Online distribution channel comprises company websites and e-tailer websites. Offline distribution channel includes specialty stores, direct selling, and others.

Based on geographic regions, the global dozer blade market is classified across Europe (EU), North America (NA), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and rest of North America. Europe’s dozer blade market analysis and forecast includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa segment depicts the dozer blade market analysis and forecast across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America dozer blade market is segmented among Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America.

Major companies functioning in the global dozer blade market includes CWS Industries (Mfg) Corp., A.M. di Argnani e Monti srl, Angeloni S.R.L., AP Machinebouw B.V., Avant Tecno Oy, Degelman Industries Ltd., Caterpillar, Grouser Products, Inc., Hesse Metalltechnik GmbH, HOLARAS Hoopman Machines B.V, Igland AS, Daedong-USA, Inc. (KIOTI), LEON Mfg. Company Inc., MULTIONE s.r.l., Oehler Maschinen Fahrzeugbau GmbH, U.Emme S.r.l., Bobcat Company, Schäffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH, ZAGRODA Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, Paladin Attachments, and Rockland Manufacturing Company. Companies in the dozer blade market are projected to see growing demand for dozer blades during the forecast years due to increasing construction and a developing agriculture industry. Players in the dozer blade market are introducing new blades at economical costs which act as a substitute for premium product brands. The market is estimated to witness an upsurge in the trend of growing sales due to higher adoption in agriculture. This, in turn, is expected to drive the adoption rate of dozer blades.

