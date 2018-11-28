Automated Billing Systems- Save Time And Reduce Errors

With companies focusing on core business operations, automated billing systems are widely being used to minimize billing errors and reduce costs. Automated systems generate and send electronic copies of the invoices directly to customers. Automated billing systems enable tracking of unpaid bills, automate payment reminders and recurring invoices, manage discounts and coupons, and creation of customized invoices. These systems also generate real time reports on sales, orders, budgets that help track business performance. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, QuickBooks, Invoice2go and Intacct.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $15.5 TRILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the services market in 2017, accounting for almost one-third of the market share.

Order the report at

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/services-global-market-report-2018



According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, crowdfunding is rapidly becoming one of the most popular modes for individuals and businesses to raise money for a cause, project, or event. It is a process of raising capital through a large number of independent investors primarily via crowdfunding platforms and social networking websites. Crowdfunding includes funds raised through donation websites, online charity auctions, and giving by text.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=344&type=discount

CBRE Group was the largest player in the services market in 2017, with revenues of $13.1 billion for the financial year 2016. CBRE group’s growth strategy is to maintain its market position through acquisitions. For instance, in June 2017, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in Caledon Capital Management Inc. (a Canada based investment management company). An important part of the strategy for its Global Investment Management business, involves co-investing capital in certain real estate investments with its clients.

The services market is segmented into Commercial Services, Real Estate, Leasing, Civic Services, and Personal Services.

Commercial Services are individuals or businesses that perform support activities for the day-to-day operations of other businesses or organizations.

Real Estate are individuals or businesses that arrange selling, renting or managing properties and other buildings for a fee. They are mainly engaged in the marketing of property which is available for sale or rent or in the management and upkeep of properties on behalf of their owners or tenants.

Leasing provides the use of a wide range of tangible goods such as consumer goods, industrial machinery and equipment, automobiles and others to customers in return for a periodic rental or lease payment.

Civic Services operate religious, social, and professional organizations. These establishments also offer other civic and recreational services to their members.

Personal Services provide personal services such as equipment and machinery repairing, personal and household goods repair and maintenance, dry cleaning and laundry, beauty and personal care services, pet care services, death care services, photofinishing services and domestic services such as domestic cleaning and cooking.

Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $8000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $12000 and $16000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information.

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on Linkedin