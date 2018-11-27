Tablet & Notebook Display Market with Focus on Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Emerging Technologies and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Tablet & Notebook Display Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

A display is a computer projecting mechanism and output surface that shows graphic images, and text to user using cathode ray oscilloscope (CRT), LCD, LED or other projection technologies. Most of the computer displays work on analog signals. Displays can be characterized according to sharpness & viewability, color capacity, size of the screen, and projection technology.

Globally, the tablets & notebook display market is expected to grow from USD 18.47 billion in 2017 to USD 28.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of touch-based and energy efficient devices is set to drive the tablets & notebook display market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost of displays is the main challenge limiting their adoption in the market. With the increasing demand for tablets and notebooks, the concentration of display manufacturers is also increasing. In the future, the adoption of the AR/VR devices is expected to create opportunities for key players operating in the Tablet & Notebook Display Market.

By technology, the market is segmented into LCD (TFT, IPS), LED, OLED, and AMOLED. LCD is made with passive matrix and active matrix methods. OLED technology offers flat light emitting displays made with organic thin films placed in series between two conductors. OLED is a type emissive display technology that does not require backlight and hence is thin and more efficient than LCD technology. AMOLED is a projection technology involves the use of small red, blue, and green organic-based light emitting diodes (LED). AMOLED is used in flexible, transparent, and practically unbreakable displays. OLED technology is expected to dominate the technology market during the forecast period due to increase demand of OLED television products in the global market.

By touch type, the market is segmented into capacitive and resistive touch. Capacitive touch market segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period due to its efficiency, superior sensitivity, and faster response time.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of tablet & notebook display are AU Optronics (Taiwan), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Japan Display (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), LG (South Korea), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Chi Mei Corporation (Taiwan), and Apple Inc. (US), Tianma Microelectronics (China) among others.

Segmentation

Global tablets & notebook display market can be segmented as follows:

By product, the market is segmented into tablets and notebook/laptop.

By technology, the market is segmented into LCD, LED, OLED, and AMOLED. LCD is further segmented into TFT and IPS.

By touch type, the market is segmented into capacitive and resistive.

By display size, the market is segmented into less than 10 inches, 10 to 15 inches, and more than 15 inches.

By end-user, the market is segmented into consumer and enterprises.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global market for tablet & notebook displays is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The geographical analysis of tablet & notebook display market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market for tablet & notebook displays in the forecast period. China, Japan, and India dominate the tablet & notebook display market in the region. Increasing popularity and susbsequent adoption of smartphones with advance display technology, increasing adoption of touch devices, and continuous technical advances in display technologies are a few factors driving the tablet & notebook display market in Asia-Pacific. SAMSUNG Electronics Corporation Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., and Toshiba Corporation are the major players in the Asia-Pacific region.

The tablet & notebook display market in North America is also expected to grow at rapid rate during the forecast period. High spending on consumer electronics and early adoption of new technologies drives the tablet & notebook display market in the North American region. Countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to dominate the tablet & notebook display market during the forecast period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Dell Corporation are the major manufacturers of tablets & notebooks in North America.

Intended Audience

Technology standards organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

Analysts and strategic business planners

Research organizations

Technology investors

Governments, financial institutions, and investment communities

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) (end-user application or electronic component manufacturers)

Laptop manufacturers

Tablet manufacturers

