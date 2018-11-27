Reflextion Bar & Kitchen launch with celebrities galore

The heart of Mumbai welcomes a brand new all-day hang-out junction in Andheri West, right behind the YRF Studios, named Reflextion Bar and Kitchen, which opened it’s doors on the 23rd of November.

As the name suggests, the lounge-bar moulds the basic idea of reflection with its interiors and ambience, divided into sections where an individual can find fresh greenery with open air, an ocean inspired section with subtle positivity, two other sections showing the two different shades of human natures along with self-reflections all around. Speak of gastronomy – an amalgamation of futuristic Indian food with traditional Indian flavours along with global cuisine, their kitchen redefines Indian cuisine where culinary art meets the alchemy of modern presentations.

At the launch event, Mr.Nikesh Dave (one of the partners/directors) said, “We at Reflextion Bar and Kitchen opt to give you the best in the industry and cater to all your needs. Hence we have four unique conceptualised segments under one single roof to meet the taste of every individual, also including a pet-friendly section, a kid-friendly section, a super chilled alfresco and so much more. You need to visit us to experience the variety-on-a-plate.”

The launch event, which was co-sponsored by Motocult and 104 Power FM, was graced by a parade of celebrities and social influencers like Pooja Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Ashish Kapoor, Sachin Chaudhary, Deepshika Nagpal, Mrunal Jain, Rachel White and Co-director of Fast & Furious series Mr.Josan Sandeep. It featured Duane & Pritam as the DJ for the night. With its quirky interiors, the lounge is a visual retreat.

The event was managed by one of the director’s wife Anushka Dave and Rudra Rajparia from S & V hospitality, the company that manages various pubs and lounges across the city, with CNP hospitality partners Nikesh Dave, Chintan Patel, Prakash Ravariya,Javed Quraishi.