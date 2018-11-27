MYTVCHAIN Presents 1st Decentralised Sports Web TV and ICO at Blockshow Asia in Singapore 28th-29th Nov

France and Singapore, Nov 27, 2018 — French Web TV-caster MYTVCHAIN is proud to present and showcase the first web TV platform dedicated to sports clubs and athletes, powered by blockchain technology, at Blockshow Asia in Singapore, their first foray into Asia. The platform allows sports clubs to create their own web TV and animate their communities whilst simultaneously generating revenue to develop and support their activities, thereby helping sports clubs to build brand loyalty and accelerate growth in the development of sport club channels.

With advertising-based revenue models in media generally declining on the web, sports clubs need to find new sources of funding video content and dissemination. MYTVCHAIN is providing that answer in the form of a community-driven blockchain-powered platform. Users of MYTVCHAIN are rewarded in tokens for viewing content on the platform and can utilize these tokens for a variety of transactions – from supporting their favourite clubs or content producers with donations, to purchasing services or videos from MYTVCHAIN and more. The platform is up and running and already onboards its first sports clubs in France.

The MYTVCHAIN platform facilitates and incentivizes transactions within its ecosystem by implementing tokenization and crowdfunding. To facilitate ease of token purchase for its ICO (Initial Coin Offering), MYTVCHAIN is deploying a fiat-based payment gateway LBXPro.io, using money transfers for payments. This is good news for the larger community who may be new to but interested in cryptocurrencies, as it breaks down the ‘crypto barrier’. Seasoned crypto investors will still be able to purchase tokens using crypto-based payments.

The MYTVCHAIN token is already pre-approved to be listed on established exchange LaToken.com at the end of the ICO, with more exchanges to be announced at a later stage, a sure sign that the token is poised to be of interest even to the risk-averse. MYTVCHAIN welcomes interested individuals to their private investor meetup at the Fullerton Bay Hotel in Singapore on 30th November. To register interest, please contact info@mytvchain.com

