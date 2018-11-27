JC’s Heating and Air’s Space-Saving Rooftop HVAC Units Provide Good IAQ

JC’s Heating and Air provides rooftop HVAC units for commercial structures. These units save space and provide maximum comfort for building occupants.

[KNOXVILLE, 11/27/2018] – JC’s Heating and Air, an HVAC contractor in Knoxville, Tennessee, understands that business owners should focus more on running their operations than on their HVAC systems. For this reason, the company offers its commercial rooftop HVAC units to clients in the state.

The company’s rooftop HVAC systems come with cooling equipment and heating units. Unlike other units, these HVAC systems have all the components, including coils, compressors, and fans, housed in one cabinet.

Designed for Buildings

In the early 20th century, there was not much space to install outdoor HVAC systems for buildings, especially in crowded urban areas. The solution was to design HVAC units that can be placed on rooftops, instead of outdoors or within the structures.

With today’s technology advancements, however, today’s units, like those provided by JC’s Heating and Air, can package more components and save more space. The company’s HVAC systems are the best choice for large spaces, such as commercial buildings. They are specifically engineered for heavier loads – for structures that require longer hours of HVAC use.

Maximum Comfort

With state-of-the-art technology and expertise, JC’s Heating and Air supplies clients with rooftop HVAC systems that provide good indoor air quality (IAQ) and maximum comfort, both of which are important, especially in office spaces.

With superior indoor air quality, an office space can prevent indoor air pollution, which can cause health problems like allergies and asthma among employees. Meanwhile, the comfort that the unit brings can result in higher productivity among workers.

JC’s Heating and Air helps clients choose the right unit for their building, considering factors such as building size, space, budget, and other special requirements. Experts at the company know that an oversized unit means unnecessary electrical expenses for clients. An undersized rooftop HVAC unit, on the other hand, cannot provide enough coolness or warmth in the building.

About JC’S Heating and Air

JC’s Heating and Air has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. The company provides HVAC systems and tankless water heaters for both residential and commercial uses. It installs, repairs, and maintains rooftop HVAC units.

For more information about JC’s Heating and Air rooftop HVAC systems, visit https://jcsheatingandair.com.