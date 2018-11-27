Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry Booming Demand by Top Regions and Major Segments Till 20

Cloud computing offers several important benefits which have significantly impacted the general market for cloud-based technologies. The various features of the cloud deployment of IT software increase the collection of data in real-time and significantly improves data retrieval among other things. Cloud computing reduces overall costs as it is used without the need for physical infrastructure. The internet is used to store and manage data which also cuts down on maintenance costs. This is a significant driver of the global healthcare cloud computing market. Market Research Future has deeply examined the global healthcare cloud computing market to understand the various factors that influence growth in its upcoming report on the subject.

The IT revolution and widespread growth of and demand for cloud computing has affected the healthcare sector in a highly positive manner. The large amounts of data generated in healthcare has encouraged the adoption of cloud computing. The generation of large volumes of data has increased further with high adoption of Scalability and flexibility are some of the growth driving factors in the global healthcare cloud computing market.

Major healthcare cloud computing players are actively involved in the development of new and improved services which will continue to optimize operations in large and complex industries such as healthcare. Security risks and the concern regarding sensitive data being made available on the cloud is expected to restrain market growth. Cloud breaches with regards to data and inefficient backup activities undertaken by healthcare organizations are likely to pose challenges to market growth, which may be addressed to some extent in the coming years.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation:

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented in MRFR’s report on the basis of applications, deployment, service, end-user, and region. Healthcare cloud computing has two key applications, namely Non -Clinical Information System (NCIS), and Clinical Information System (CIS). The CIS segment is further sub-segmented to include electronic health records (EHR), pharmacy information system (PIS), computerized physician order entry system (CPOE), and others.

Deployment of healthcare cloud computing segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Healthcare cloud computing makes its possible to offer services in various innovative forms which include Software-As-A-Service, Infrastructure-As-A-Service, and Platform-As-A-Service. Healthcare providers and healthcare players make up the end-users of healthcare cloud computing .

The global healthcare cloud computing market is segmented by region into Europe, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

By applications

Non-clinical information system (NCIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

By Deployment

Private cloud

Public cloud

Hybrid cloud

By end-user

Healthcare providers

Healthcare players

By service

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)

Key Players

Eminent market players that have been included in MRFR’s analysis of the competitive landscape include GE Healthcare, Athena Health Inc., IBM Corporation, Sectra AB, CareCloud Corporation, Carestream Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., NextGen Healthcare, ClearData Networks Inc., Nuance Communications, Oracle Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Microsoft Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Inc., and Dell Inc.

Regional Analysis

North America due to its inclusion of the U.S where there is a high concentration of market players and the presence of a significant healthcare sector is expected to be a significant market in the global healthcare cloud computing market. North America has a well-established

healthcare sector due to the concentration of developed economies in the region. The region also displays an affinity for the adoption of advanced technology.

