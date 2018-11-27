Emerging Opportunities in Automotive Gear Shift System Market with Current Trends Analysis 2018

Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Introduction

Automotive gear shift systems are a type of transmission system in which gear and gear drives are used to control the torque & speed of the vehicle. Automotive gear shift systems are generally available in manual and automatic types. Automotive gear shift systems provide better control and thus, the power to drive an automobile properly. Growing automotive industry and government norms to promote fuel efficient gear shift systems are the two factors projected to drive the global automotive gear shift systems market in near future. Moreover growing disposable income is enhancing the purchasing power of customers around the world and is a key factor driving the healthy growth of automotive industry globally and thus, automotive gear shift systems.

Moreover, technological developments and innovations in the automotive industry have given birth to electronic gear shift systems. Most of the mechanical parts used in these systems are being replaced by electronic components. Additionally, the market is inclined towards shift by wire gear systems, mainly for electric vehicles. This technology offers smoother transition between gears and is thus, replacing mechanical coupling. Hence, it is expected to replace manual automotive gear shift systems in near future.

Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Dynamics

The growing automotive industry, mainly due to rising demand for passenger cars, is projected to create healthy demand for automotive gear shift systems during the forecast period. Moreover, vehicle standards set by governments of various regions are also projected to create healthy growth opportunities for the manufacturers of automotive gear shift systems in near future as most manufacturers are focused on the manufacturing of more efficient automotive gear shift systems with low fuel & emission. Additionally, growing adoption of electric vehicles is also one of the key drivers creating opportunities for the overall automotive gear shift systems market.

Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Segmentation

The global automotive gear shift system market can be segmented on the basis of type, transmission type, vehicle type, sales channel & region.

On the basis of type, the global automotive gear shift system market can be segmented into:

Stick shifter

Joystick/ Mono stable shifter

Rotary shifter

Stalk shifter

Push button shifter

On the basis of transmission type, the global automotive gear shift system market can be segmented into:

Manual Gear Shift System

Automatic Gear Shift System

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive gear shift system market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive gear shift system market can be segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Regional Outlook

The market for automotive gear shifting systems is expected to register healthy growth globally. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global automotive gear shift systems market, in terms of demand, which can be attributed to the growing automotive demand as well as production in the region. China is projected to be a major contributor and holds noteworthy share in the automotive gear shift systems market in the region. Europe is expected to hold second position in the overall consumption of automotive gear shift systems globally. The demand for automotive gear shift systems in North America market is expected to grow at a significant pace in future and will mainly come from the U.S. automotive gear shift system market.

Automotive Gear Shift System Market: Market Participants

In the global market of automotive gear shift systems market, there are a number of players with broad product offerings. Some of the manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing and sales of automotive gear shift systems are:

Kongsberg Automotive

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

GHSP

SL Corporation

SILATECH S.r.l.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Fujikiko Co.,Ltd.

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG

Dura Automotive Systems

TOKAIRIKA,CO, LTD

Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co.,Ltd.

Chongqing Kuayue (Group) Co., Ltd.

Eissmann Group Automotive

JOPP GROUP