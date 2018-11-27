Electronic Nautical Chart Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Growth, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

27th November, 2018- Electronic Nautical Chart Market is anticipated to display a significant growth in the next couple of years, the reason being rising applications and widening up of the scope across the globe. An electronic nautical chart abbreviated as ENC, is a particular chart that is generally prepared by the government authorities. It usually comprises of all the data that is required for secure navigation. Moreover, it is said that it is also takes in the additional information that is acquired from Radio aids, List of Lights, and Sailing Directions. It signifies the spherical earth portion on a leveled surface. The data may encompass water deepness, the shoreline of neighboring land, main topographic highlights, and many other navigational data. It can prove quite beneficial and useful for the navigator in mapping down numerous courses, examining the association of the ship to the nearby area, and discovering various positions. The market is attaining huge popularity across various applications due to its efficiency and usefulness.

The factors that are playing a key role in raising the share of the Electronic Nautical Chart Market may include robust industrialization, urbanization, technological developments, increase in the research and development activities, rising prerequisites, burgeoning applications across various marine sectors, growth of various sectors, and emergence of huge manufacturers in the market. Electronic Nautical Chart Market is classified by product as Digital, 3D Nautical Chart, 2D Nautical Chart, and others. Electronic Nautical Chart Industry is segmented by application as Yacht, Fishing Boats, Ships, and Other. Electronic Nautical Chart Industry is categorized by geography as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. As far as the geographical region goes, North America is taking up the largest share in the Electronic Nautical Chart market and it is likely that the region will go on growing with the same pace, the reason being robust industrialization, urbanization, mass production, constant innovations, and rise in the awareness among the end users.

In contrast, it has been found that Europe and Asia Pacific are also expanding gradually and emerging as one of the promising regions in the Electronic Nautical Chart market owing to developing nations, mounting investments by the leading companies, and rise in the market growth opportunities in these regions. The key players contributing in the development of the Electronic Nautical Chart Market are recognized as SEAiq, C.N.S. Systems AB vertreten durch ELNA, Nobeltec, PC Maritime, C-MAP, Transas Marine International, MaxSea International, Maptech, and Humminbird.

