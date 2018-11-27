Bearing Isolators Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2024

A bearing isolator can be defined as non-contact, non-wearing, and permanent bearing protection device. The device has a rotor and stator, which are bound together so that they do not separate from one another while operating the device. The rotor turns with a rotating shaft, while the stator is pressed into a bearing housing. These components interact with each other to avoid the contamination of bearing. Bearing isolators help keep lubrication in and contamination out. Bearing isolators do not need lubrication or any kind of shaft finish during operation.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38624

Bearing insulators are usually made up of bronze, which helps utilize vapor blocking feature and enables free transfer of vapor contamination at the time of rotation of the equipment. Much before the innovation of bearing isolator, the bearing protection for industrial equipment was carried out with contact seals such as lip seals and face seals. These seals were temporary and unpredictable with regard to protection of heavy duty bearings in heavy machineries.

Based on type, the bearing isolators market can be divided into metallic bearing isolator and non-metallic bearing isolator. Metallic bearing isolator is usually manufactured with bronze as the standard material. Metallic bearing isolators offer excellent chemical resistance properties. Non-metallic bearing isolators are specially designed for corrosive environments. The standard material used in manufacturing non-metallic isolators is polytetrafluoroethylene.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38624

Based on application, the global bearing isolators market can be split into oil & gas, chemical processing, mining, paper & pulp, metal processing, and others. Bearing isolators are primarily used in the oil & gas application, as it has proven to be the optimum solution for bearing failure. It has also helped increase the Mean Time Between Repair (MTBR) and reliability of rotating equipment in the oil & gas industry.