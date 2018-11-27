3D Scanner Market is Estimated to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2025

26 November 2018 –

The global 3D scanner market size is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025. Increasing adoption in healthcare industry for making customized gloves and prosthetics is expected to drive the market over the projected period. Medical industry is one of the potential end-use markets generating demand for high-end portable/handheld scanners as they are preferred at medical specialties.

Ability to obtain comprehensive information and geometry of vehicle parts is anticipated to escalate the usage of 3D scanners in the automotive industry. For instance, automotive industry adopted SMARTTECH 3D scanner to build a supercar. Production of prototypes to achieve precision and durability in sports car becomes easier with the help of these scanners.

Accurate and textured 3D models of objects including motorcycle exhaust system and alloy wheel is expected to boost demand for structured light scanners over the forecast period. Taking precise measurements in sharp resolution and effective scanning increases their scope of application. Structured light scanners are ideal for capturing objects of various kinds including the ones with black and shiny surfaces.

Fast and thorough indoor and outdoor three-dimensional measurement is expected to promote product demand. Moreover, growing scope of application in oil and gas industries for pipeline surveying is considered as one of the key growth drivers for the 3D scanner market. Constant technological developments to attain high efficiency and rising consumer awareness are expected to further drive the market.

Adoption of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product developments by manufacturers to ensure sustainability will create a favorable scenario for 3D scanners throughout the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, SHINING 3D, a Chinese 3D digitizing and printing enterprise, signed an agreement with KS DESIGN LAB from Japan to market its EinScan-Pro and EinScan-S 3D scanners. In addition, in April 2017, FARO Technologies, Inc. acquired Nutfield Technology, a laser scanner manufacturer to expand its geographical presence and product portfolio.

Growing demand for smaller, portable, and plug and play solutions for high-resolution and accurate scans has created opportunities for companies to integrate and expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2017, Leica Geosystems, specializing in measurement technology, announced new ScanStation P50 3D scanner, which offers a scanning range capability of more than one-kilometer. In April 2018, Artec 3D, developer and manufacturer of 3D software and hardware, announced integration of handheld scanners with Geomagic freeform software to streamline workflow for manufacturing ready design.

Manufacturers in 3D scanner market focus on product development to sustain the stern competition. Some of the key market players include Hexagon AB; CREAFORM; Artec 3D; FARO Technologies, Inc.; 3D Digital Corp.; Surphaser; Topcon Corporation, Maptek Softwares LLP; and ShapeGrabber, Inc.

Hexa Research has segmented the global 3D scanner market report based on product, range, and application:-

Segmentation by Product

• Laser Scanner

• Optical Scanner

• Structured Light Scanner

Segmentation by Range

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Large Range

Segmentation by Application

• Healthcare

• Aerospace & Defense

• Architecture & Engineering

• Industrial manufacturing

• Others

Key players analyzed:

• ABB

• RH Marine

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Fugro

• Vaisala

