Vision Screeners Market has been segmented on the basis on product type, application and geography.

Vision Screening is a cost effective and efficient method to identify visual impairment or eye condition in children which could lead to vision loss. After identification, the child is taken to appropriate eye care professionals for evaluation and treatment. Vision screeners is one of the instruments is used for variety of tests. Vision screeners control test distance for far and near vision and is accurate and precise. Vision screeners are easy to learn and complete the comprehensive test in 5 minutes or less. Impairment vision in the children may contribute in the learning which can be prevented through early identification and intervention. Children are often not aware of the impairment. If they see things blurred they accept the image.

There are many methods which are used to screen a child’s vision. The method is chosen depending upon the age of the child. Several method used for the vision screening are objective testing, subjective testing and cover testing. Problems other than impairment vision which can be tested with the vision screener are cataracts, strabismus (eye misalignment), glaucoma, refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, ptosis (drooping eyelid), and astigmatism, and other more serious conditions such as tumors or neurological diseases. Software and apps installed in the vision screeners make it easier to test visual acuity, depth perception and stereo vision by keeping the process in sync with the art imagery without disturbing the testing standards.

Vision Screeners Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global Vision Screeners Market is driven by the rise in prevalence of eye disorder among children at early age due to the unhealthy lifestyle and increase usage of computer, television viewing is the major factor. With the increase in the user friendly devices and increase in the disposable income levels contribute to the increase in the global vision screeners market. However, limited testing, untrained personnel and inadequate testing equipment’s are the factor which may hinder the growth of the overall global vision screeners market.

Vision Screeners Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global vision screeners market has been segmented on the basis on product type, application and geography.

Based on Product type and application Vision Screeners Market is segmented as below:

By product Type

Portable Type

Stationary Type

By application

Visual Acuity Test

Color Vision Test

Binocular Test

Others

Vision Screeners Market: Overview

On the basis of product type global vision screeners market is segmented into portable and stationary type. Portable type vision screeners and Stationary type vision screeners are user friendly, easy and accurate to identify problems in children. On the basis of applications mainly visual acuity test, color vision test and binocular test are being segmented. Visual acuity test is being used for the detection of number, letters for the children. Color vision test is used for the detection of color blindness. With the growing technology and more use of television and computer which cause different eye disorders in the children and young people will lead to the growth of the overall vision screeners market.

Vision Screeners Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, vision screeners market is classified into seven regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of the chronic disease among children and young age population and rising diagnostic procedures coupled with eye related disorders in children is going to spur revenue growth in the international market for vision screeners.

High investment from the leading players and constant research is improving the manufacturer scale and supply chain management in the developed regions. Constant rise in technology assessment and rise in acceptance of new & advanced products with excellent efficacy with accurate results in the eye care sector is encouraging the overall growth of vision screeners during the forecast period. Penetration can be seen in the Chinese and Indian market in recent years, still there are scope for Latin American economies to accept the latest technology. Growth can be seen in regions such as GCC countries and South African regions due to expansion of newer product portfolio with rising government funds and usage of advanced vision screeners in top eye hospitals and eye care centers.

Vision Screeners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the vision screener market are Depisteo, Essilor, WelchAllyn, iScreen Vision, Honeywell, FIM Medical SAS, ACTS, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe Ltd, OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Plusoptix Inc, Vistec AG, Stereo Optical, Inc.