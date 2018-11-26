Viral Inactivation Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis, Forecast

According to the new market research report “Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) — Global Forecast to 2021”, published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global Viral Inactivation Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

The Global Viral Inactivation Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach USD 573.0 Million in 2021.

The Global Viral Inactivation Market is segmented on the basis of the method, product, application, end user, and geography.

By method, the market is divided into the solvent detergent method, pasteurization, and other methods. Other viral inactivation method includes low pH, microwave heating, irradiation, and high-energy light. Of these, the solvent detergent method segment accounted for the largest share of the global Viral Inactivation Market in 2015.

The application segments included in this report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Of these the vaccines and therapeutics application hold the highest share.

By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The product segments included in the report are kits and reagents, services, and viral inactivation systems and accessories.

Rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing number of new biologics products launched will be the two most important growth drivers for this market in the forecasted period (2016–2021). For instance, the number of new biologics products launched annually witnessed a strong upward trend between 2003 and 2013. The number of new products launched in 2013 was 56 as compared to 29 in 2003. The biologics pipeline has increased by 155%, from 355 treatments in 2001 to 907 in 2012. A strong pharmaceutical product pipeline will aid the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, which is an important end user of viral inactivation products.

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.

Major players in the Viral Inactivation Market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).

