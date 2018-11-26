Property Management Company In Harker Heights, TX

Harker Heights, TX/2018: Property management services are necessary for the upkeep of property, monitoring its condition, making necessary repairs and ensuring efficient utilization of the resources. Property owners may not have the time and energy to manage the affairs of their property and may require the assistance of a reputed property manager. Linnemann Realty is a property management company in Harker Heights, that has earned a reputation of providing outstanding services to its clients over the years.

The firm is a well-established property management company in Harker Heights with decades of experience in renting, buying, holding, selling, flipping and refinancing property. It strives to help its clients make sound financial decisions regarding their property so as to have a secure financial future. The company is an active member of many local associations such as the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the Central Texas Homebuilder’s Association, the Better Business Bureau etc.

Property Management Services Offered

• Screening prospective tenants for your rental property. The tenant screening process comprises of checking the credit history, rental history, work, income, and more.

• Rent collection to prevent late rents.

• Marketing and advertizing the property in the most cost-effective manner through platforms like the local newspaper, magazines, direct mail, websites, Facebook, local associations, signage, etc.

• Use of the latest software for a smooth client experience, accurate record keeping and a quick turnaround. The software ensures clients have 24-hour access to their account with regularly updated information.

• Updates on the current inventory, company events, tips for homeowners and tenants and more on the Facebook page of the company.

• Assistance with legal matters.

• Deal with eviction cases.

• Manage single family homes, fourplexes, duplexes, small apartment buildings and small commercial buildings.

• After-hours emergency helpline to deal with sudden maintenance and repair issues.

Why Choose Us?

• Years of experience in property management.

• A good online and off-line reputation.

• Helpfulness and friendliness.

• Online presence in the form of a decent website, social media sites, YouTube videos, blogs, etc.

• Professionalism and personal attention.

• Highly-trained and committed staff members.

For more information, feel free to visit Linnemann Realty 3402 South W.S. Young Dr. Suite A, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also call at (254) 628-9272 or log on to https://www.linnemannrealty.com/