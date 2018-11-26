Miss Meow Pet Grooming – Where Your Pet Is Valued As If It Were Their Own

Miss Meow Grooming

Airport Road, Al Khawaneej St. (Near Terminal 1)

Dubai

U.A.E

Telephone: +971 54 441 0202

Email: bookings@missmeowgrooming.com

Miss Meow Pet Grooming is where every pet is valued as if it were their own. They are experienced pet groomers in Dubai that will treat dogs, cats, rabbits and birds with the highest level of care and attention.

It is a spa on wheels that goes right to the doorstep and makes pet grooming a magical journey filled with love and relaxation. Pet groomers in Dubai will create a stress-free environment in which the pet will get pampered and every need of theirs is tended to. They understand that every pet is different and therefore, pet needs are different. Miss Meow has a team of highly trained therapists where each pet can enjoy a unique grooming experience.

As a leading mobile grooming company in Dubai, Miss Meow has a vision and that is to be better and bigger. Whatever the size of the pet or type of treatment, the team is completely dedicated to that the pet feel refreshed and relaxed at the end of the grooming session.

Pet grooming is healthy as undetected health conditions can be identified by grooming therapists. They can analyse fur and skin condition to ensure that the pet’s overall health and well-being is taken care of. Grooming can make a big difference when pets are handled by professionals.

The Director of Miss Meow notes that, “We have superior knowledge and expertise when handling your pet and our mobile pet grooming service is convenient and relaxing for your pet. Our pet therapists and groomers are skilled and experienced, and will know how to handle your pet at all times”.

She further notes, “We are dedicated to making certain that our pet groomers are given the right knowledge, tools and resources to provide outstanding grooming services in Dubai”.

About Us

We are a leading mobile pet grooming company in Dubai, and no matter the size of your pet we are fully committed to ensuring your pet feels relaxed, comfortable and refreshed. Our goal is not just to groom your pet as part of our job, we also ensure the pet and pet owner thoroughly enjoy the experience. We offer a free consultation in which we analyze the fur and skin condition and create a personalized grooming plan for your pet. For more information, visit us on our website at http://www.missmeowgrooming.com/