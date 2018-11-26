Global Aerostructures Market 2018: Aar Corp., Bombardier Inc., Cyient Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.P.A., Ruag Holding AG, Saab AB, Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., Stelia Aerospace Group, Triumph Group, Inc. and UTC Aerospace Systems.

A new market study based on the Aerostructures Market designed from various sources which also include porter’s five forces analysis research techniques to explore the new opening of the market for the period of 2019-2025. The study also interrogates and examines the information based on share, market size, growth path, and the latest trends to recognize the potential value of the market. And most importantly, the data on the current business scenario will also help players to understand the stakeholder strategies and discover the new opportunities which will help them to succeed in their way.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the aerostructures market include Aar Corp., Bombardier Inc., Cyient Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.P.A., Ruag Holding AG, Saab AB, Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., Stelia Aerospace Group, Triumph Group, Inc. and UTC Aerospace Systems. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The aerostructure market is primarily driven by increased deliveries of commercial aircraft across the globe. With the increase in passenger mobility over the past few years, the commercial aviation industry is witnessing significant growth in the deployment rate of commercial aircraft, which is strongly driving and supporting the growth of the global aerostructure market. North America is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in the global aerostructure market due to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers in this region, such as Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, etc. However, problems associated with composite materials such are material recycling is anticipated to restrain the growth of the aerostructure market during the forecast period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of aerostructures.

Market Segmentation

The broad aerostructures market has been sub-grouped into composite, material, end-use and platform. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Component

• Fuselage

• Empennage

• Flight Control Surfaces

• Wings

• Nose

• Nacelle and Pylon

• Others

By Material

• Composites

• Alloys & Super Alloys

• Metals

By End-Use

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

By Platform

• Fixed Wing Aircraft

• Commercial

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

• Military

• General

• Others

• Rotary Wing Aircraft

• Commercial

• Military

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for aerostructures in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

