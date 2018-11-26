Europe to be Leading Region for Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market in the Coming Years

26 November 2018 –

The global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market size is expected to reach USD 170.4 million by 2024. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. HMO is a bioactive complex sugar molecule, which promotes growth of healthy bacteria, such as bifid bacteria genus in human gut. It also and helps improve metabolic activity in human body. In addition, incorporation of HMO in the formulation of functional foods and beverages not only promotes growth of healthy bacteria but also eliminates harmful microbes such as salmonella, listeria, and campylobacter.

High infant mortality rate coupled with rising demand for human milk donors in North America is one of the major drivers for the HMO market. North America accounted for around 25.0% of global market share in 2015 and is projected to expand further during the forecast period. Growing demand for infant food especially for infants with non-lactating mothers coupled with strong presence of infant formula manufacturers in U.S. is expected to have a positive impact on regional market. Besides North America, Europe is one of the key markets for human milk oligosaccharides. Presence of a large biotechnical institutes engaged in the development of enzyme formulations in Germany, U.K., and France is encouraging HMO manufacturers to establish tie-ups to improve their R&D activities.

Over the past few years, many R&D institutes have launched chemically synthesizing techniques and cow milk processing methods for the production of HMO. Extraction of human milk oligosaccharides is a bit expensive due to the limited access to raw materials. Product innovations aimed at improving brain health, are expected to pose a threat to the existing market participants. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the world population is expected rise by over a billion in the next 10 years. This factor is anticipated to propel demand for infant food, thereby driving the global market.

The HMO is also useful for adults as it helps maintain health of the digestive system. The ingredient acts as a microbiota modulator and maintains health of the immune system. HMO also helps prevent T1D, which interacts between the innate immune system and intestinal microbes in adults. High demand for digestive health supplements among adults due to rising concerns regarding gastrointestinal disorders is expected to promote market growth.

Some of the key manufacturers in the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market include Inbiose; Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH; Elicityl SA; Glycom A/S; ZuChem, Inc.; Medolac Laboratories; and Glycosyn LLC. Increased number of health claims in U.S. and several developed markets of Europe has spurred studies to explore the potential of HMO. These studies have derived different microbial challenges in gut, prevention of diarrhea, and protection from infectious diseases. In September 2013, ZuChem launched new HMO formulations including l-galactose, as well as sugar phosphates such as β-l-glucose-1-phosphate, α-d-galactose-1-phosphate, and β-l-xylose-1-phosphate. In October 2014, U.S. based Madolac Laboratories completed construction of second phase of HMO purification plant. This plant will synthesize human milk oligosaccharides on a large scale, which will be further used in clinical trials and scientific research.

Hexa Research has segmented the global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market report based on application and region:-

Segmentation by Application

• Infant Formula

• Functional Food & Beverages

• Food Supplements

• Others

Segmentation by Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• MEA

Key players analyzed:

• Inbiose NV

• Elicityl S.A.

• Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH

• Glycom A/S

• Medolac Laboratories

• ZuChem Inc.

• Glycosyn LLC

