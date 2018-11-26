Alpha Methyl Styrene Market – Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, And Opportunity Analysis, 2025

The Global Alpha Methyl Styrene Market is expected to witness significant demand over the forecast period. Alpha methyl styrene (AMS) refers to a colourless liquid that is used as a co-monomer in a variety of polymerization processes for improving the impact as well as resistance from heat. In several similar applications, it competes with styrene, over which it has some stability and handling benefits. It can also be copolymerized along with monomers which include acrylates, styrene, and benzene. The major advantage of using alpha-methyl styrene includes in acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resins that account for approximately one-third of the demand. The global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market is poised for growth on account of increasing disposable income all over the world. The major factor driving the growth of the overall market includes a constant rise in the disposable income across the globe. The market has experienced a significant increase in the adoption of alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) as there is very little investment cost associated with it as compared to the customary machines. The increased investments by the government and private firms paired with the reduction in the cost are expected to provide growth opportunities for the global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market over the next few years.

Adding to this, the overall market is poised for growth owing to the recent development of the technologies. However, highly fluctuating prices of the raw materials may create major hindrances for the global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) demand in the market. Another factor that may obstruct the alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market growth includes the high costs of installations. North America accounted for the maximum demand for the global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market in the recent past. Growing population along with rapid industrialization and increasing disposable incomes in countries such as India, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Japan, and Malaysia are estimated to benefit the regional market growth. Asia-Pacific and Europe are also expected to observe huge growth in the future. Initiatives taken by the government in the end-use industries are anticipated to provide significant gains in both the regions. Latin America is estimated to be the most rapidly emerging region for the global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market over the next few years.

The key market players in the global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) industry are investing heavily in the research & development activities. These players are introducing new innovative strategies for marketing as well as new product developments. Through these, strategies, they are trying to gain a competitive advantage over the other market players in the industry. The major companies operating in the market include Arizona Chemical, Axiall, CEPSA, Domo Chemicals, Haverhill Chemicals, Honeywell, INEOS, Misubshi Chemical, Prosperity Chemical, RHODIA (SOLVAY), SI Group, Sinopec, The Plaza Group, Yangzhou Lida Chemical Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Yalong Chemical Co., Ltd., Sanors, Novapex, and Jilin Petrochemical. Global alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market research report is a professional and in-depth analysis of the overall industry. The industry overview includes alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) definition, application, classification, industry chain structure, industry policy analysis, industry overview, and industry news analysis. The alpha-methyl styrene (AMS) market analysis includes market development history, product and technology developments, competitive landscape analysis, key countries development status, market development trend, and market comparison analysis.

Alpha methyl styrene (AMS) technical data and manufacturing plants analysis include capacity and commercial production date, manufacturing plants distribution, and research & development status and technology sources. Alpha methyl styrene (AMS) manufacturing process and cost structure include product specifications, manufacturing process analysis, cost structure analysis, and price cost gross analysis. Alpha methyl styrene (AMS) industry productions supply sales demand market status and forecast includes capacity production overview, demand overview, market share analysis, export-import consumption, supply demand and shortage, and cost price production value gross margin.

