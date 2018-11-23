US & Canada Beta Glucan Market | Growth Worth is CAGR of about 5.6% | Application | Insight | Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Us & Canada Beta Glucan Market Will Register The CAGR Of More Than 6.1% During The Forecast Period. Developing interest for nutraceutical and functional product is found in the most recent decade. This happened because of quick way of life and idea of curing illness through food. Individuals everywhere throughout the world have a mission for new choices and idea of functional ingredients fulfill their dietary needs as these positively affect metabolic parameters and eventually supportive in diseases, for example, cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Beta Glucan is a significant functional ingredient that has various medical advantages. Its part in controlling hyperlipedemia and hyperglycemia is unprecedented. The general purpose of beta glucan is to enhance and improve the human immune system. Currently, people are getting more aware and conscious about health food intake and boost their immune system, while performing these activities the demand of Beta-Glucan has increased globally.

Market Scenario:

The global beta glucan industry reached US$ Million in 2016, marking an annual increase of 15% from 2014, majorly driven by increase in nutritional supplements. Globally, Western Europe (France, Spain, Italy, U.K, Germany and others) dominates the beta glucan industry, while North America is the second largest market for beta glucan industry. In North America, the US acquires the greater part of the beta-glucan market and captures % of the market as compared to Canada. The US market was estimnated US$ Million in 2014 and is anticipated to reach US$ Million in 2016. Population growth, green movement large immigrants, urbanization, health awareness, increase in middle class population will compel growth in the beta glucan market in the US. As per MRFR analysis, more than 100 manufacturers are manufacturing beta glucan in the US.

Key Players:

The prominent players present in the US & Canada Beta Glucan Market includes Lesaffre USA, DSM USA, Bio Springer, Lallemand, Associated British Foods, Biothera Inc, Tate & Lyle, Garuda International Inc, Alltech, Ceapro Inc, Super Beta glucan, ConAgra Foods, Inc, Cargill and others.

The strategy adopted by DSM is that working with its own clients and customers to create awareness and mindfulness amongst customers of the advantages of oat beta-glucan and the Friend OatWell brand has been created to convey the advantages on buyer product bundling. OatWell is accessible in flour or powder design, reasonable for use in applications running from breads, biscuits and oats to pasta, refreshments, instant powder drinks and dietary supplements. The other players’ strategies are also discussed in the report.

Research Methodology:

To calculate US & Canada beta glucan market size, MRFR has considered prominent players in the in the US & Canada market and to offer accuracy, our research is supported by industry experts who offer insight on industry structure and technology assessment, competitive landscape, penetration, emerging products and trends. MRFR analysis is based (80 to 85%) on primary & (15 to 20%) on secondary research as well as years of professional expertise in their respective industries. In addition to analyze current and historical trends, our analysts predict where the market is headed over the next forecasted years. It varies by segment for these categories geographically presented in the list of market tables. Top-down and bottom-up are important strategies of processing the information and knowledge ordering, used in a variety of fields including humanistic, software and scientific theories and management and organization. In practice, they can be seen as a style of thinking, teaching, or leadership.

Speaking about this particular report we have conducted primary surveys(interviews) with the key level executives (VP, CEO’s, Marketing Director, Business Development Manager and many more) of the major players active in the market.

