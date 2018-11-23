Live A Splendid Life In Lodha Park Worli In Beautiful Homes

Lodha The Park Mumbai is the most preferred city to reside for the most of the people and that’s why it is called as “the land of dreams” and the city that never sleeps. Lodha Group has launched a shimmering residential tower in Worli, Mumbai named as “The Park”. This residence will include every luxurious amenity that you require for a modern lifestyle.

Lodha The Park Worli is presenting you a new experience of living your life in a most comfortable manner. You will feel happy when you will wake up in the morning as the surroundings are very clean and green. Residents can walk in the morning in beautiful parks and garden which is there within the community. Other amenities includes multiple themed and pet garden, lotus water garden and Lily Bay, a lavish clubhouse, jogging and strolling track, cycling and jogging track, swimming pool, reserved car parking, private elevators and security services like firefighting systems, security guards and CCTV camera.

Also, there is a separate lift for the goods. One can have a perfect life in Lodha The Park Trump Tower as you are getting the most luxurious lifestyle in these homes. You will avail the high-end specifications in these apartments which include:

• Vitrified tiles in balcony, bedroom and living area

• Ceramic tiles in kitchen and bathroom

• Main door has Teak composed veneer with melamine finish

• Internal door has frame of red migrate

• Kitchen has stainless steel sink, chimney and covered cabinets

• Branded wash basin and taps are fitted in the washroom

• Weather proof paint on the external walls

Location That Is Demanded By Everyone

Lodha Park is strategically located at the best location at the starting point of Mumbai’s Golden Mile. The Bandra is a sea link in Worli which has made this city the new gateway to south Mumbai. The location enjoys western suburbs, restaurants, shopping mall, popular hotels and banks which provides a great a great convenience to the home dwellers. Lodha The Park Address provides smooth connectivity to the other parts of the city through road and train. The place is only 4.2 kms away from the Mumbai Central Railway Station, while the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is only 21 minutes away.

The External Amenities Offered At Lodha The Park Worli

• Rock Climbing

• Fruit orchard

• Tree house

• Amphitheatre

• Outdoor chess

• Library

• Gymnasium

• Cricket ground

• Athletics track

• Outdoor cinema

• Private theatre

• Indoor and outdoor games

• Activity room

• Juice bar

The advantages of Trump Tower Mumbai don’t end here as there are ceaseless facilities of living at this address. One cannot move his eyes anywhere else once enters into these homes. If you want to raise your living standard then don’t be late and grab a home in Lodha the park.

The builder is reputed and has given his best to create this beautiful residence.

