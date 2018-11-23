Kefir market by type, composition, end-users and geography. Key players such as Valio Eesti AS, Litehouse Foods, Best of Farms LLC Lifeway Foods, Inc., Danone SA and Nourish Kefir.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global Kefir market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

A fermented milk drink with yeast or other good bacteria is called as Kefir. The milk source can vary such as cows, goat, and sheep with Kefir grains. It is a great source of probiotics. It is also infused with biotin, vitamin B12, magnesium, folate and enzymes.

Market boosts and restraining factors

Kefir use in various applications in pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements are adding to the growth of the global kefir market. Soaring health consciousness among the people and growing mindfulness regarding kefir benefits among the masses are driving the adoption of protein-rich food which is anticipated to drive the growth of the kefir market. Owing to the medicinal properties of the kefir, it is gaining popularity across the globe.

However, the lactose tolerance consumers and the high cost involved in the production is hampering the growth of the kefir market.

The global Kefir market is categorized into type, composition, distribution channels and geographical regions.

Europe holds the largest share in the global Kefir market

Europe holds the largest share in the global kefir market. Due to its medicinal properties and its growing awareness the people it is adding fuel for the growth of the kefir market.

North America trails Europe. The United States comprises the largest share in the North America region.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate owing to its expanding food market. China contributes the largest share in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the notable market development include

In October 2016, Lifeway Foods has launched Kefir in Ireland.

Some of the players in the global kefir market include

• Valio Eesti AS (Europe)

• Litehouse Foods (U.S)

• Best of Farms LLC Lifeway Foods, Inc. (U.S)

• Danone SA (France)

• Nourish Kefir (UK)

• Babushka Kefir (Australia)

• Happy Kombucha (UK)

Detailed segmentation

By Type

• Organic Kefir

• Low Fat Kefir

• Greek Style Kefir

• Frozen Kefir

• Others

By Composition

• Coconut Kefir

• Milk Kefir

• Water Kefir

By End-users

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Grocery Store

• Convenience Stores

• Others

By Geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

