High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Share, Size, Trends and Analysis 2025

23rd November 2018– The global high intensity discharge (HID) lighting market witnessed a higher CAGR growth in the assessment period. High-intensity discharge is a prominent type of electrical gas discharge light and comprises mercury vapour, metal halide and high-pressure sodium lamps. These types of lamps contain some of the most effective lamps which are non-directional light sources and need a ballast to function. Some white mercury vapor lamps have a phosphor coating and are better in color quality than clear lamps. Mercury vapor lamps being less efficient in terms of discharge, florescent lamps or HID lamps push towards more effective choice for lighting.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of high intensity discharge (HID) lighting market includes consumer emphasis on energy reduction across all lighting applications. In addition, rapid developments for high efficient plasma lights with replacement of HID lamps with LEDs in stadium and large public areas.

Product segmentation for high intensity discharge (HID) lighting market includes commercial and industrial. Based on end-user segmentation, the high intensity (HID) lighting market includes sodium lamp, metal halide lamp and mercury lamp. Segmentation by type, the market includes xenon arc light, metal halide light and high-pressure sodium light.

Geographical segmentation for high intensity discharge (HID) lighting market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market accounts for a larger share due to extensive use of HID bulbs in infrastructure facilities, large public areas and stadiums. North America and Europe market also accounts for a larger share in the assessment period.

The key players in the high intensity discharge (HID) lighting market include Bulbrite Industries Inc, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc, CNLIGHT Company Ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Eaton Corporation plc, Feit Electric Company, Halonic Limited, Havells India Limited, Larso Electronics Inc, NVC Lighting Technology Corporation, Litetronics International Inc, OSRAM GmbH, Surya Roshni Ltd and USHIO America Inc.

