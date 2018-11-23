Grey Orange’s Robotic warehouse systems-the smartest warehouse technology of next generation!

Evolution of warehouse automation service provider is a blessing today for those who are struggling to match their productivity with the market demands. With numerous warehouse automation service providers in the market, industries now have a choice to pick the best one.

One such warehouse automation service provider is Grey Orange. With their highly skilled workforce, Grey Orange is outshining all the odds in the market competition. Coming up with a unique warehouse solution for industries, Grey Orange is currently leading the market. Robotic goods-to-person is the driving force of Grey Orange’s warehouse automation products.

With the introduction of this Robotic warehouse system, Grey Orange intended to raise the industrial productivity beyond the reach of their competitors. Highly satisfied by their products and services, Grey Orange’s clients are a huge backbone for their current market status.

Throughout their initial phase of evolution, Grey Orange hunted for the best warehouse automation engineers and came up with a unique cluster. The rigorous efforts of Grey Orange’s entire team are the identity mark of their hardworking efforts. Rendering quality intact warehouse automation services and products lead the firm to drag in market supremacy.

Autonomous mobile robots and Warehouse Sorting Systems are the backbones of Grey Orange’s warehouse automation service. Both these reflects as the first line of defence for the robotic warehouses to enhance their overall productivity. A centrally installed inventory software regulates the entire coordination of these warehouse automation products. This inventory software is the brain of Grey Orange’s robotic warehouse management system and is familiar as warehouse execution software.

The robotic-goods-to-person based Warehouse Sorting System from Grey Orange are flexible and scalable to work efficiently in warehouse emergencies. Unmatched throughputs, coupled with reliability and product holding capability blend to reflect Grey Orange’s sortation system. Parcel and linear sorters are the two variants of Grey Orange’s sortation system.

Affordability, and dedicated customer-centric working approach and appropriate order accomplishing nature are the fundamental ideas of Grey Orange’s business’ ethics. Grey Orange renders top-notch quality products that cater to every small requirement of the warehouse.

Robotic warehouse system of Grey Orange has been receiving market appraisal since its launch. Efficacy and sincerity owe the firm to stand still with a vast clientele.

Quality assurance cell of Grey Orange works hard to stay true to their brand status in the market. Not a single defective product can cross the clutters of stringent quality checks laid down by this quality assurance cell of the firm. Once, the products are tested for their efficacy and their label claim, the quality assurance department issues a certification. It is this certification which casts a sense of reliability in their clients.

Product replacement is a rare occurrence with Grey Orange’s Robotic warehouse system service. Still, to maintain a healthy client relationship, Grey Orange owes a customer dedicated team to handle the product replacement and return task efficiently.

With the launch of their new online portal, it becomes easier for their customers to go through their products and services. Also, the user-friendly website works towards portraying all the essential specifications of the product. This online platform ensures that Grey Orange is available for a dedicated 24/7 service for their customers.

Reach the firm anytime either via a phone call or connecting them through an email. Visit their product catalogue at https://www.greyorange.com/.

