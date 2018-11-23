Global Gaming Industry Research Report, Global Gaming Market Size, Market Growth: Ken Research

Whenever new superhero movies are released, there are games accompanying the release. In 2018, more than half the revenues from the global gaming market came from mobile platforms. Breaking it further, smart phones account for the maximum share in those revenues followed by tablets. As far as the rest of the market is concerned, the revenues are split between PC users and console users. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. In a period of just a decade, mobile gaming segment from one of the smallest segments to a billion – dollar industry. Even in the future, mobile gaming is expected to yield higher and growing revenues. The revenue from gaming in PCs and consoles will grow but at slower rates.

Ken Research’s Global Gaming Market- Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024 gives a detailed analysis of the global gaming market. The report includes market research report, games, market size, market share, market analysis, market trends, and gaming market forecast 2017-2024. The top players in the global market are Activision Blizzard (U.S.), Bandai Namco Entertainment (Japan), Bethesda Softworks (U.S.), Electronic Arts (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Nexon (South Korea), Nintendo (Japan), Rock star Games (U.S.), Sega (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Square Enix Holdings (Tokyo), Tencent Games (China), Ubisoft (France), Valve Corporation (U.S.) And Zynga (U.S.)

Trends show that over the past years, average prices for pay – to – play games have been declining and have put pressure on the growth of the overall segment. The consoles are expected to see growth with an increase in live streaming and e-sports properly established. Past studies show competitive gaming has the most growing share of all in the gaming segment. Asia is the home for these gaming titles but is seeing an increase from the Western titles also. Region – wise, China and Japan are the main contributors mainly due to their population density. Sector-wise, public gaming companies represent more than half of the global revenues.

Among other gaming segments, e-Sports are reaching the maturity stage in their product life cycle, with the upcoming two years extremely crucial for the industry. The growth of this industry depends on the success of local leagues, new games and competitions, patent and IP rights, profitability and implementing vigilant regulations. If things accelerate in the e-Sports, the industry will see an optimistic scenario as it will reach the billion – market base.

