Eco-Friendly Offerings In The Death Care Services Market!

Crematories are offering green funeral and burial services to environmentally conscious customers. A green funeral offers environmentally-friendly options such as funeral in a natural setting, use of only recycled paper products, locally-grown organic flowers and food, biodegradable clothing, shroud or casket and use of formaldehyde-free products. In natural burial, the body is buried in a natural setting without embalming, and instead of traditional standing headstones, plants, trees or flat rocks are used as grave markers. These crematories also use alkaline hydrolysis process, which uses 90% less energy than flame cremation. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory is one such green funeral service provider in Pennsylvania.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL DEATH CARE SERVICES MARKET AT $99 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the death care services market in 2017, accounting for more than one-third of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for more than one-fifth of the global death care services market.

Order the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/death-care-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, to enhance services to families, most companies are now having their own website which enables funeral homes to display their products and services. Many funeral homes are helping families in creating memorial videos which includes photos accompanied by music.

Download a sample of the report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=182&type=smp

Service Corporation International was the biggest player in the death care services market, with revenues of $3 billion in 2016. Service Corporation International’s growth strategy aims at long term profitable growth through continuous acquisitions. In 2013, the company acquired funeral and cemetery services provider Stewart Enterprises.

The death care services market is segmented into Funeral Homes and Funeral Services; Cemeteries and Crematories.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services comprises establishments primarily engaged in preparing the dead for burial or interment and conducting funerals.

Cemeteries and Crematories comprises establishments primarily engaged in operating sites or structures reserved for the interment of human or animal remains, and cremating the dead.

Death Care Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Visit TheBusinessResearchCompany.com for more information on this and many other titles.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info